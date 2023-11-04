‘Fargo,’ ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ & More Must-Stream November Titles

'Dashing Through the Snow,' 'Fargo,' and 'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas' are among November 2023's Top 25 streaming titles
Seeking the perfect streaming title? When it comes to TV in November 2023, there are plenty of must-see series and films.

To help narrow down your search though, we’ve selected 25 options for every kind of mood ranging from a notalgic rewatch to new and unique films. Among the top options below, is the long-awaited return of FX‘s Noah Hawley-created anthology Fargo featuring Juno Temple and Jon Hamm. And don’t miss Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham in the Apple TV+ special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. Also streaming? Netflix’s four-part adaptation event, All the Light We Cannot See. Also on the holiday side of TV fare is Disney+‘s Dashing Through the Snow with Lil Rel Howery and Ludacris.

Scroll down for a closer peek at what’s already streaming and what’s coming as the month continues.

David Oyelewo in 'Lawman: Bass Reeves'
1. Lawmen:Bass Reeves

Premieres Sunday, November 5 Paramount+

The Western-aissance continues! Selma’s David Oyelowo gunslings through 1880s Oklahoma as one of the first Black U.S. marshals in this action drama from Yellowstone guru Taylor Sheridan.

Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
2. The Whale

Available now, Paramount+

Brendan Fraser netted a Best Actor Oscar for his heartbreaking turn as a morbidly obese gay man with congestive heart failure who is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink) before it’s too late.

Aria Mia Loberti in 'All the Light We Cannot See'
3. All the Light We Cannot See

Streaming now, Netflix

A blind French girl (Aria Mia Loberti) and a German soldier (Louis Hofmann) lead parallel lives in WWII in an adaptation of the lauded novel. 

Bowen Yang as Deetch Nordwind and Megan Stalter as Lisa in Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
4. Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Premieres Friday, November 17, Peacock

The trio behind SNL’s digital shorts get their Goonies on as pals looking for hidden treasure while battling bad park rangers. Bowen Yang and Megan Stalter also star.

Jon Hamm in 'Fargo'
5. Fargo

Season Premiere, Wednesday, November 22, Hulu

The anthology thriller returns with a richly layered yarn about a pious North Dakota sheriff (Jon Hamm). 

Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms in 'Family Switch'
6. Family Switch

Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 30 Netflix

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms goof off as harried parents who swap bodies with their teen kids.

90 Day Fiance
7. 90 Day Fiancé

Recently available, Max

Whoever said “Long distance is the wrong distance” needs to see what is so right about this ground-breaking dating show that keeps on creating couples out of strangers from all around the world.

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance in 'NCIS Sydney'
8. NCIS: Sydney

Premieres Tuesday, November 14, Paramount+

G’day, mates! The Down Under edition of the naval crime thriller hits our shores, starring Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance.

Rose Red
9. Red Rose

Recently available, Hulu

Horror hits home in 2002’s unsung limited series based on Stephen King’s novel.

Ferry: The Series
10. Ferry: The Series

Streaming now, Netflix

We met likable bad guy Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers) in the Dutch hit series Undercover and the prequel film Ferry. Now he’s back to grow his underworld empire and unseat a drug kingpin in this thrill ride.

Bruce Willis, Cybill Shepherd-'Moonlighting'
11. Moonlighting

Recently available, Hulu

The acclaimed Cybill Shepherd comedy that introduced us to Bruce Willis finally comes to streaming!

Paula Pell and John Lutz in 'Mapleworth Murders'
12. Mapleworth Murders

Available Now, The Roku Channel

If you missed it on Quibi (like everyone else), now is your chance to see Girls5eva’s riotous Paula Pell kill it in this.

Brett Favre
13. Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

Available now, Max

The hit show scores another touchdown.

Lynda Carter with her Wonder Woman costume in '100 year of Warner Bros'
14. 100 Years of Warner Bros.

Available now, Max

Feast on four documentaries about the film studio’s celebrated history, from Rin Tin Tin to Wonder Woman (with Lynda Carter) to the wizardry of HarryPotter!

Bentley Green and Courtney B. Vance in 'Heist 88'
15.Heist 88

Available now, Paramount+

Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson) steals the show as a real-life criminal genius who pulled off one of the largest bank robberies in American history

Jorge Garcia, Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Yunjin Kim, Naveen Andrews in 'Lost'
16. Lost

Available now, Freevee

We have to go back! Revisit the classic island mystery.

Jay Hernandez in 'Magnum P.I'
17. Magnum P.I.

Available now, Peacock

The Jay Hernandez–led reboot is running into its thrilling final episodes.

Jack Cutmore-Scott, Kelsey Grammer-'Frasier'
18. Frasier: Inside the Series

Recently available, Pluto TV

Get a good look at the good doctor before the hit series returns in its Paramount+ revival. This walk down memory lane delves into Kelsey Grammer’s charming comedy and reminds us how much we still miss this smart show.

Carl's Date
19. Carl's Date

Available now, Disney+

A short film long on emotion finds Up’s Carl (voiced by Ed Asner) prepping for a date.

Lil Rel Howery in 'Dashing Through The Snow'
20. Dashing Through the Snow

Premieres Friday, November 17, Disney+

A holiday-spirited stranger (Lil Rel Howery) makes the season brighter— and ultimately much more chaotic — for a social worker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) who hates Christmas in this hilarious heart-warmer.

Emily Watson and Adam Sandler in 'Punch Drunk Love'
21.Punch-Drunk Love

Available in November on Kanopy

Emily Watson and Adam Sandler fall in love in this offbeat romance from 2002.

Paris Hilton-'Paris in Love'
22. Paris in Love

Season Premiere, Thursday, November 30, Peacock

The now-married celebutante serves a new look in Season 2: mom.

Hannah Waddingham in 'Home For Christmas'
23. Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Premieres Wednesday, November 22, Apple TV+

Ted Lasso’s boss lady returns to her musical-theater roots.

Anna Sawai in 'Monarch Legacy of Monsters'
24. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Premieres Friday, November 17, Apple TV+

The Monsterverse created by the recent Godzilla and King Kong movies comes roaring to the small screen in this impressive series starring Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, and Kurt Russell.

Blake Lively in 'Gossip Girl'
25. Gossip Girl

Available now, The Roku Channel

Binge all six seasons of the groundbreaking teen soap. You know you love it. XOXO!

