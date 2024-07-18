Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Too Hot to Handle is preparing to steam up your TV screens this summer. Season 6 will debut on July 19 with a bevy of sexy singles having to abstain from sexual encounters or risk the wrath of the show’s virtual assistant Lana.

New couples will form over the course of Season 6, which has us wondering about the notable pairs of seasons past. The show made a splash when it debuted in 2020 and has introduced us to a new troupe of Netflix reality stars, including Harry Jowsey, Ely Hutchinson, and more.

So, are any of the couples from the past five seasons still together today? You might be surprised. (Or maybe not.)

Scroll down to get a full update of the Too Hot to Handle couples from Season 1 to Season 5.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6, Series Premiere, July 19, Netflix