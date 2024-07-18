Catching Up With ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Couples: Who Is Still Together Today?

Avery Thompson
Comments
Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose; Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago of 'Too Hot to Handle'
Netflix

Too Hot to Handle is preparing to steam up your TV screens this summer. Season 6 will debut on July 19 with a bevy of sexy singles having to abstain from sexual encounters or risk the wrath of the show’s virtual assistant Lana.

New couples will form over the course of Season 6, which has us wondering about the notable pairs of seasons past. The show made a splash when it debuted in 2020 and has introduced us to a new troupe of Netflix reality stars, including Harry Jowsey, Ely Hutchinson, and more.

So, are any of the couples from the past five seasons still together today? You might be surprised. (Or maybe not.)

Scroll down to get a full update of the Too Hot to Handle couples from Season 1 to Season 5.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6, Series Premiere, July 19, Netflix

Elys Hutchinson and Alex Snell of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 5
Netflix

Elys Hutchinson and Alex Snell (Season 5)

Status: Broken Up

Elys was one of the winners of Too Hot to Handle Season 5. She and Alex left the season as a couple, but they were only together for about six months before they split up. Elys had brief relationships with Justin Assada and Bryton Constantin during Perfect Match Season 2.

Christine Obanor and Louis Russell in 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4
Netflix

Christine Obanor and Louis Russell (Season 4)

Status: Broken Up

Christine and Louis split not too long after Season 5 aired. Christine recently appeared on Perfect Match Season 2 and coupled up with Nigel Jones. Christine and Nigel won Season 2 and were treated to a romantic couples vacation, but their relationship didn’t last.

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4
Netflix

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici (Season 4)

Status: Broken Up

Jawahir and Nick won Season 4 together and seemed to have everything to go the distance. They moved in together in London, but their romance didn’t make it long-term.

Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4
Netflix

Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose (Season 4)

Status: Still Together

Kayla and Seb were the Season 4 runner-ups and quickly became a fan-favorite couple. During the reunion, Kayla and Seb announced they had broken up over distance, but that didn’t last long. The couple got back together, and they’re still very much in love today.

Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4
Netflix

Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass (Season 4)

Status: Broken Up

Brittan and James ended Season 4 as a couple, but their relationship didn’t last. However, they rekindled their romance when they moved to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t meant to last. Brittan recently appeared on Perfect Match Season 2.

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3
Netflix

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson (Season 3)

Status: Broken Up

Beaux and Harry won Season 3, but they didn’t win each other’s hearts. At the reunion, Beaux and Harry revealed they had split up.

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3
Netflix

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (Season 3)

Status: Broken Up

Holly and Nathan made a connection during Season 3, but it didn’t last long outside of the show. During the show’s Extra Hot reunion, Holly and Nathan confirmed their breakup. Holly explained that she went to visit Nathan in London for a month after Season 3 wrapped, but distance kept them apart. They “put a pin in things” as she worked on her college degree. They did not get back together.

Melinda Berry and Marvin Anthony of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2
Netflix

Melinda Berry and Marvin Anthony (Season 2)

Status: Broken Up

Marvin was the champion of Season 2, but he didn’t win in the game of love. Marvin and Melinda revealed at the Season 2 reunion that they had split. Melinda was one of the Perfect Match Season 2 cast members and got caught up in a kissing scandal with Harry Jowsey.

Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2
Netflix

Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy (Season 2)

Status: Broken Up

Carly and Joey broke up and got back together after Season 2 ended. They even moved to Los Angeles together. They split for a second time after Joey allegedly cheated on Carly.

Christina Carmela and Robert Van Tromp of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2
Netflix

Christina Carmela and Robert Van Tromp (Season 2)

Status: Broken Up

Christina and Robert were eliminated in Episode 8 of Season 2 because Lana said they had “failed to grow.” At the Season 2 reunion, Christina and Robert were still together. In September 2021, Robert confirmed to MailOnline that he and Christina had broken up.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes at Porchester Hall on February 14, 2022 in London, England.
Joe Maher / Getty Images

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes (Season 2)

Status: Still Together

Emily and Cam’s romance began during Season 2. They’ve endured ups and downs but have made their relationship work. The couple welcomed their first child, Reggie, in June 2024.

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 1
Netflix

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

Harry and Francesca had quite the up-and-down romance after filming of the first season concluded. They broke up, got back together, got engaged with a Ring Pop, and broke up again. After their final split, Harry and Francesca explored other romances.

Francesca is now expecting twins with fiancé Jesse Sullivan. Harry was recently a cast member on Perfect Match Season 2 and fell for Love Is Blind’s Jessica Vestal. Harry and Jessica are no longer together.

Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 1
Netflix

Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

David and Lydia didn’t establish a connection until later in the season since Lydia didn’t show up until Episode 6. Their romance outside of the show was short-lived.

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 1
TLC

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

Rhonda and Sharron became a fan-favorite couple during the inaugural season of Too Hot to Handle. Their romance just wasn’t meant to be outside of the show. They were never able to meet up in person outside of the show, which put a strain on their romance. Despite their breakup, the exes remain friends.

“We are the best of friends; we still do talk, as far as helping each other out, talking to each other, and things like that,” Rhonda told Women’s Health in 2020.

Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 1
Netflix

Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

Nicole and Bryce didn’t get together until after they wrapped filming Season 1. They went public in April 2024, but they split just a month later after trying to make a long-distance relationship work.

“After the many failed attempts to reunite due to quarantine and border restrictions, we decided that moving on and remaining friends would be our best option for the time being,” Bryce told PEOPLE at the time. “Nicole is so lovely and if under less unusual circumstances I’m sure that we could’ve had an amazing relationship! I wish her the best because she deserves it.”

Too Hot to Handle

Elys Hutchinson

Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jessy Schram, LaRoyce Hawkins, and David Eigenberg of One Chicago, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shanola Hampton, and Kelli Williams of 'Found,' and Reid Scott and Mehcad Brooks of 'Law & Order' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
1
‘Law & Order,’ One Chicago & More NBC Stars Gear Up for Fall in the Studio
'Reservation Dogs,' 'Outlander,' and 'Ghosts' are among the biggest Emmys 2024 nominations snubs and surprises
2
Emmys Snubs & Surprises: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Ghosts’ & More
Jay Fisher, Zach Eckstein, and Nella Ballauer
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have an Interesting Theory After ‘Brutal’ Game
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa; Christina Hall and Josh Hall
4
Everything We Know About HGTV’s ‘The Flip Off’ Amid Christina & Josh Hall’s Split
Felicity Huffman as Dr. Jill Gideon and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 8
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Reveals Rossi & Jill’s Past