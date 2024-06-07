Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Perfect Match Season 2 Episodes 1-6.]

Perfect Match Season 2 kicked things off with the first six episodes on June 7. Netflix’s sexiest singles flirted and mingled as they tried to find a romantic connection, and there was plenty of relationship upheaval.

Couples that won challenges were able to head to the Boardroom to try and cause turbulence amongst the other couples by bringing even more Netflix reality stars. By the end of the first batch of episodes, two couples are still going strong, while another pair appears to be over.

The season is about to get turned on its head, too. The preview for the upcoming episodes teases an entire group of singles flooding the house. “Everyone is in play,” host Nick Lachey said.

Scroll down to get an update about the couples who are together (so far) in Perfect Match Season 2. And head over here to find out where the first season couples are now.

Perfect Match, Season 2, Episodes 7-9, June 14, Netflix

Perfect Match, Season 2, Episodes 10, June 21, Netflix