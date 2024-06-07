‘Perfect Match’ Season 2: Here’s Which Couples Are Still Together (So Far)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal of 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Spoiler Alert
Netflix

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Perfect Match Season 2 Episodes 1-6.]

Perfect Match Season 2 kicked things off with the first six episodes on June 7. Netflix’s sexiest singles flirted and mingled as they tried to find a romantic connection, and there was plenty of relationship upheaval.

Couples that won challenges were able to head to the Boardroom to try and cause turbulence amongst the other couples by bringing even more Netflix reality stars. By the end of the first batch of episodes, two couples are still going strong, while another pair appears to be over.

The season is about to get turned on its head, too. The preview for the upcoming episodes teases an entire group of singles flooding the house. “Everyone is in play,” host Nick Lachey said.

Scroll down to get an update about the couples who are together (so far) in Perfect Match Season 2. And head over here to find out where the first season couples are now.

Perfect Match, Season 2, Episodes 7-9, June 14, Netflix

Perfect Match, Season 2, Episodes 10, June 21, Netflix

Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal of 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Netflix

Harry Jowsey & Jessica Vestal

Status: Still Matched

After a “long, emotional night” at the end of Episode 5 where Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal were skeptical about whether or not their relationship could work, the couple embraced the new day. Harry admitted to Jessica that he’s “pretty good at sabotaging” himself, while she said she’d been “overthinking” everything. After their emotions settled, Harry and Jessica emerged in a better place. “He’s worth working on things for,” Jessica said.

Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri of 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Netflix

Stevan Ditter & Alara Taneri

Status: Still Matched

Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri won the challenge in Episode 6, so they were treated to a date and a trip to the Boardroom. Stevan declared he was ready to “cause chaos” amongst the other couples. They decided to bring in Melinda Berry for Chris Hahn and Holly Scarfone for Kaz Bishop.

When Stevan and Alara stumbled upon Brittan Byrd’s picture in the Boardroom, Stevan admitted that Brittan is his type of girl. Right away, Alara was concerned. While Brittan wasn’t brought into the mix this time, she will be headed to the house in the episodes to come.

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare of 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Netflix

Chris Hahn & Tolú Ekundare

Status: Still Matched

Chris and Tolú Ekundare’s relationship by the end of Episode 6 was stronger than ever. While Stevan and Alara sought to disrupt their relationship by bringing in Melinda, Chris’ former crush, Chris and Tolú’s romance stood strong. In a sweet moment, Chris told Tolú that he wanted to continue exploring their relationship. “I adore you,” he gushed to her.

Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier of 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Netflix

Kaz Bishop & Micah Lussier

Status: On the Rocks

Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier were one of the unexpected matches. By the end of the first six episodes, Kaz and Micah’s relationship was worse for wear. Jealousy and confusion got the better of Micah when Holly and Kaz went on a blind date. Micah confronted him and he started second-guessing their romance. After sitting down with Holly, it appeared he might be done with Micah and looking to pursue a connection with Holly.

Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson of 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Netflix

Justin Assada & Elys Hutchinson

Status: Still Matched

Elys Hutchinson and Justin Assada matched up in Episode 5. Elys had originally matched up with Harry, but that quickly went south once Jessica arrived. Justin immediately had interest in Elys. He sweetly called her the “most beautiful girl” and admitted that he felt like she could be his perfect match. In Episode 6, they didn’t face any obstacles, but could she still be holding out for Harry?

Perfect Match

Elys Hutchinson

Harry Jowsey

Jessica Vestal

Kaz Bishop

Micah Lussier

Stevan Ditter

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Pat Sajak
1
What’s Pat Sajak Doing Next After Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’?
Vanna White delivers emotional and tearful farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: See Vanna White’s Emotional Farewell to Pat Sajak
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay
3
Jennifer Love Hewitt Reuniting Onscreen With Real-Life Husband in Holiday Movie
Jensen Ackles
4
Jensen Ackles to Star in Prime Video Drama ‘Countdown’ From One Chicago Vet
A.J. Cook, Zach Gilford, and Adam Rodriguez of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
5
What Did Voit Whisper to Luke? ‘Criminal Minds’ Stars Break Down Pivotal Moment