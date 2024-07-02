‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 6 Cast Revealed: Meet the 10 Sexy Singles (PHOTOS)

The cast of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Netflix is continuing its streak of dating shows this summer with Too Hot to Handle Season 6, which will premiere July 19. On July 2, the streaming service revealed the sexy (and incredibly horny) singles who will be looking to make emotional connections and win a big cash prize.

While these contestants think they know what Lana has in store for them because of previous seasons, the retreat warden is ushering in exciting twists in Season 6, including a new prize, new twists, and some familiar faces. Too Hot to Handle isn’t stopping there. The sixth season will feature the new sidekick, Bad Lana. Gasp!

The first four episodes will drop on July 19. Episodes 5-7 will premiere on July 26, followed by Episodes 8-10 on August 2.

Scroll down to see the full cast of Too Hot to Handle Season 6.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6 Premiere, Friday, July 19, Netflix

Joao of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Joao

Age: 22

Currently Lives: Brazil

Occupation: Artist

Rockstar Joao is used to living life in the fast lane. He has the same pink guitar as Machine Gun Kelly, and much like his idol, he’s definitely entertained a few emo girls! This Brazilian beau is good at being in tune with his emotions, but he’s going to have to start taking notes if he’s serious about changing his ways! He can read music and women very well, but with Lana’s help, will Joao stop playing around and turn over a new leaf?

Kylisha of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Kylisha

Age: 25

Currently Lives: Toronto

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Kylisha hasn’t settled down before, but is the retreat about to work some magic and break this spell? As a lover of traveling, Kylisha has been known to “catch flights and not feelings” and jet off on holiday instead of confronting her problems with guys. But this summer she’s jetting into Lana’s domain.

Charlie of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Charlie

Age: 21

Currently Lives: Kent

Occupation: Model

This saxophonist is bringing *saxy* back! With brains and brawn on his side, Charlie is definitely most people’s cup of tea. He was Head Boy at his high school, so Lana may be fooled into thinking she has found someone who wants to follow her rules. Will Charlie be her star pupil or has the retreat got a new class clown?

Gianna of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Gianna

Age: 21

Currently Lives: Arkansas

Occupation: College Student

It may come as a surprise to some that Gianna spent a lot of her childhood on her grandma’s farm in Missouri milking cows. Now, the dancer is ready to twirl straight into the retreat, but she’s going to try and avoid a dance-off with Lana at all costs. Gianna is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase quickly. However, when Lana forces Gianna to stay in one place at the retreat and confront feelings head on, how will this Arkansas dancing queen manage?

Lucy of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Lucy

Age: 28

Currently Lives: London

Occupation: Hostess

Nightclub hostess Lucy is ready to make her mark as a VIP in Lana’s retreat. Beautiful? Tick. Bubbly? Tick. Boy-wild? Tick! I hope someone’s warned Lana that no amount of money is going to stop Lucy from breaking rules and having fun. Having worked in bars from London to Mykonos, Lucy is no stranger to being around other hotties so our talking cone is going to need to keep her eyes and ears peeled!

Demari of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Age: 27

Currently Lives: Indiana

Occupation: Stockbroker

Demari has always strived to do his best at whatever task he’s set his mind to. He’s a stockbroker by day, a model by night, and he is used to being surrounded by hoards of hotties. Lana is going to need to suss out what matters most to Demari, being the best rule breaker, best retreat accountant or being the best version of himself. Lana, brace for impact, a six-pack with brains is incoming!

Katherine of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Katherine

Age: 28

Currently Lives: Los Angeles

Occupation: Model

Katherine is swapping the playground of LA for Lana’s retreat, but she won’t get away with treating it like her usual stomping ground! As the outspoken one in her friendship group, she’s used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room. But will Lana be able to help Katherine shed this tough exterior? Is Katherine going to become an angel after Lana gets to work or will she be running for the Hollywood Hills?

Jordan of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Jordan

Age: 21

Currently Lives: California

Occupation: Actor/Model

Since surfer Jordan had a glow up, he hasn’t slowed down so let’s hope Lana is ready! Being direct and flashing his Oscar-worthy smile has worked well in the past so the girls are likely to find him hard to resist. Will this golden-haired boy be tempted to show Lana that blondes really do have more fun or will he be waving goodbye to falling hard and fast for the wrong reasons?

Bri of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Bri

Age: 26

Currently Lives: Atlanta

Occupation: Model

This American stunner wants to visit Lana’s retreat to test if she can “take dating seriously,” but is she ready for the hard work ahead? As a model and avid photographer, Bri is used to being in the centre of the action. However, Lana will need to unleash some intense workshops if Bri is to stand any chance at focussing on herself so someone has a chance of capturing her heart.

Chris of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Netflix

Chris

Age: 24

Currently Lives: Manchester

Occupation: Model

Chris is up for the challenge of seeing which matters more to him: money or love (or shall we say lust)! He values both and thinks he’s ready to take on Lana. This model has travelled all over the world, but has never stayed in one place for long enough to establish a meaningful connection. Outside of the retreat, he’s used to playing chess and playing with girls hearts, but can Lana help find this Nigerian King his Queen?

Too Hot to Handle

