Netflix is continuing its streak of dating shows this summer with Too Hot to Handle Season 6, which will premiere July 19. On July 2, the streaming service revealed the sexy (and incredibly horny) singles who will be looking to make emotional connections and win a big cash prize.

While these contestants think they know what Lana has in store for them because of previous seasons, the retreat warden is ushering in exciting twists in Season 6, including a new prize, new twists, and some familiar faces. Too Hot to Handle isn’t stopping there. The sixth season will feature the new sidekick, Bad Lana. Gasp!

The first four episodes will drop on July 19. Episodes 5-7 will premiere on July 26, followed by Episodes 8-10 on August 2.

Scroll down to see the full cast of Too Hot to Handle Season 6.

