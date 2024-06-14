Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Did Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry really lock lips during the boys’ day out at the cenote? This question has become the ultimate “he said, she said” debate of Perfect Match Season 2.

In the latest batch of episodes, a kissing scandal emerged between Harry and Melinda. As Melinda watched the episodes back at home, she refused to back down from her claim that she and Harry kissed while he was still very much with Jessica Vestal.

“Wow. Wow. Oh, I cannot wait for the truth to come out. Oh, God,” Melinda said on her Instagram Story on June 14.

In Episode 8, the contestants still in the game were separated from their matches. The matched-up couples faced the ultimate test when past singles returned to try and find new matches. Harry, who got hot and heavy with Jessica early on in the season, offered to carry Melinda as they went to get another drink.

Harry could be seen carrying Melinda in the footage. As Harry discussed how he was “100 percent” in with Jessica, Melinda brought up how Harry had just kissed her. Immediately, Harry denied the kiss happened and walked off. “You’re making s**t up,” he said to Melinda.

The alleged kiss sparked a heated discussion at the cenote. While Xanthi Perdikomatis believed Melinda’s word, Stevan Ditter said he didn’t see anything.

Harry didn’t budge on his stance, and he mentioned that there was no video evidence of this supposed kiss. “She’s trying to do this s**t for clout,” he said.

In his confessional, Harry stressed, “I did not kiss her. That was a deepfake. But Melinda is telling everyone like it’s fact.” He felt like Melinda was “trying to get as much screentime and as much clout off this whole situation as possible.”

Harry knew this was going to cause issues with Jessica and cried in his bed over it. He apologized to Jessica for hurting her, but he claimed that he only carried Melinda.

When the ladies met up, Jessica revealed what Harry had confessed to her. Melinda then explained her side of the story and swore that she and Harry kissed. Melinda and Harry argued in front of Jessica and the others about what happened. “No one saw it. You’re making it up,” Harry said. Melinda turned to Brittan Byrd, who claimed that she saw Melinda’s makeup on Harry’s nose.

Harry and Jessica attempted to work through this scandal. “There’s her story, there’s my story, and there’s the truth,” he told Jessica. “I love you deeply. I wanna continue to blossom this.” He begged Jessica not to let this drama ruin their relationship.

As of now, there does not appear to be footage of this alleged kiss. But this is Perfect Match. If we learned the truth, it would be the ultimate finale twist.

Do you think Harry and Melinda kissed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Perfect Match, Season 2 Finale, June 21, Netflix