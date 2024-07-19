‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 6 Couples: Which Sexy Singles Got Together?

Katherine and Louis of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 6, Episodes 1-3.]

Lana has her hands full with the Too Hot to Handle Season 6 cast. Ten sexed-up singles are all living together and attempting to avoid sexual encounters of any kind (kissing included) in hopes of winning $250,000. If they break the rules, their prize fund dwindles.

The first three episodes of Season 6 dropped on July 19. Four couples have emerged as the contestants flirt, mingle, and find connections.

One couple’s hot makeout session cost the group $18,000. Two contestants were banished for an episode but managed to return with their eyes on the prize: finding love.

By the end of Episode 3, the prize fund now sits at $199,000, down a whopping $51,000 from the original $250,000 pot. And we have many more episodes to go. Will these couples stay together? Or will their sexual urges lead them astray?

Scroll down for the latest relationship status of the Too Hot to Handle Season 6 pairings.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6, Episodes 5-7, July 26, Netflix

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6, Episodes 8-10, August 2, Netflix

Flavia and Joao of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Flavia and Joao

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 alum Flavia returned for Season 6 and started out trying to forge a connection with Jordan, but there were no sparks after one date.

After that, Joao made his move on Flavia, and they quickly broke the rules with a kiss. Their lip lock cost the group $6,000. Once Flavia and Joao started to heat up, Jordan decided to leave Too Hot to Handle.

Bri and Demari of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Bri and Demari

Bri got carried away when she arrived and broke the rules left and right. She kissed both Demari and Chris.

Bri hit it off best with Demari, but their budding romance hit a snag when Bri was banished for an episode due to her bad behavior. When Bri returned, she reconnected with Demari. They agreed to share a bed in Episode 3 and managed to not break any more rules (so far).

Charlie and Lucy of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Charlie and Lucy

Similar to Bri, Charlie tested out his romantic options when he first arrived, kissing both Lucy and Kylisha. He was banished for an episode before returning.

Charlie and Lucy started exploring a deeper connection. He told Lucy she was the “only thing” on his mind while he was in banishment. He played his saxophone for her and called it the “most romantic thing” he’s ever done. They broke the rules with a kiss, costing the group $6,000.

Katherine and Louis of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
Katherine and Louis

Bad boy Louis of Season 5 returned for a second chance at love, and it became clear that he had not evolved much from last season. Louis and Katherine’s steamy makeout session cost the group a whopping $18,000.

Lana pointed out that Louis broke the rules more than anybody else and decided to give him one last chance to set a good example. He had to withstand the ultimate test of chastity: a night with Katherine in the private suite. They were getting dangerously close in bed at the end of Episode 3, likely breaking even more rules.

