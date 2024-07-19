Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 6, Episodes 1-3.]

Lana has her hands full with the Too Hot to Handle Season 6 cast. Ten sexed-up singles are all living together and attempting to avoid sexual encounters of any kind (kissing included) in hopes of winning $250,000. If they break the rules, their prize fund dwindles.

The first three episodes of Season 6 dropped on July 19. Four couples have emerged as the contestants flirt, mingle, and find connections.

One couple’s hot makeout session cost the group $18,000. Two contestants were banished for an episode but managed to return with their eyes on the prize: finding love.

By the end of Episode 3, the prize fund now sits at $199,000, down a whopping $51,000 from the original $250,000 pot. And we have many more episodes to go. Will these couples stay together? Or will their sexual urges lead them astray?

Scroll down for the latest relationship status of the Too Hot to Handle Season 6 pairings.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6, Episodes 5-7, July 26, Netflix

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6, Episodes 8-10, August 2, Netflix