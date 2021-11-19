‘This Is Us’ Season 6 First Look Teases New Beginnings for the Big 3 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
This Is Us Season 6 cast
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us is already looking to make fans reach for their tissue boxes before the final chapter has even begun as NBC unveils some first-look photos from Season 6.

The hit drama revolving around the Pearson family over several generations returns Tuesday, January 4, and in the meantime, the newly-released images offer a glimpse into what viewers can anticipate from the show’s arrival.

'This Is Us': See the Cast Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)See Also

'This Is Us': See the Cast Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, and more are celebrating their return to set with candid moments.

As fans will recall, the Season 5 finale jumped ahead in the present-day timeline to tease Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to colleague Philip (Chris Geere), Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) continued political success, and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) improved love life following his non-wedding to baby mama Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

But as with any finale, there were plenty of questions left unanswered — like who was the mystery woman whose clothes were filling Kevin’s hotel room closet? And what actually happened between Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) for her to end up with someone else?

'This Is Us': 7 Things We Want to See Before the Show EndsSee Also

'This Is Us': 7 Things We Want to See Before the Show Ends

Because the Pearsons deserve a little joy.

While these photos might not answer these questions, Season 6 is sure to once it premieres. In the meantime, scroll down for a peek at what’s to come.

This Is Us, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC

This Is Us Season 6 cast
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In a season premiere tradition, The Big 3 rings in their latest birthday, which happens to be 41. And despite the dark tone of Season 5’s birthday opener which saw then-feuding brothers Kevin and Randall reunite under tense circumstances, this latest celebration doesn’t seem much jollier. Sitting computer-side with his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and their daughters Tess (Eris Baker), Deja (Lyric Ross), and Annie (Faithe Herman), Randall’s Zoom celebration lacks a certain level of excitement that we’re dying to have explained.

This Is Us Season 6 Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K Brown
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Another image featuring Randall and Beth looks as though she’s giving one of her signature pep talks as she rests her hands on his chest. But unlike some of the tough times in past seasons, Randall wears a smile on his face as he gazes into Beth’s eyes. Is it nothing but good times ahead for the duo? We won’t assume so in a show like This Is Us.

This Is Us Season 6 Chris Geere and Chrissy Metz
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

When Philip was introduced in Season 5, he wasn’t Kate’s biggest fan, especially after she was hired in a position at their music school which he deemed her unfit for. In a new Season 6 shot, Philip looks at Kate in a completely different light. Perhaps, through the eyes of a man who is falling in love? Considering their near-future marriage, it’s entirely possible.

This Is Us Season 6 Justin Hartley
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Considering all of the family drama that Kevin found himself wrapped up in for Season 5, it’s sometimes easy to forget that he’s also a semi-successful actor, and it looks like Season 6 will remind viewers of that as the performer returns to the backlot. Could the role of a lifetime be on the horizon for Kevin? It’s a question that’s certainly raised in this first look.

This Is Us Season 6 Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Noticeably absent from the present-day shots is Pearson family matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who was continuing to adjust to her advancing Alzheimer’s. But she’s front and center in scenes from the Pearson family’s past as she and her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) sit with their three young kids, who are looking a little unsettled.

This Is Us Season 6 Mandy Moore Milo Ventimiglia
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Who doesn’t love a good Jack and Rebecca moment? The beloved TV couple continues to share sweet screen time together, and we couldn’t be more grateful as the series moves into its final chapter. Hopefully, there are a few more before the curtain closes for good, but in the meantime, we’ll enjoy what we can get.

This Is Us - NBC

This Is Us where to stream

This Is Us

Chris Geere

Chrissy Metz

Dan Fogelman

Eris Baker

Faithe Herman

Justin Hartley

Lyric Ross

Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia

Sterling K. Brown

Susan Kelechi Watson