‘This Is Us’ Season 6 First Look Teases New Beginnings for the Big 3 (PHOTOS)

This Is Us is already looking to make fans reach for their tissue boxes before the final chapter has even begun as NBC unveils some first-look photos from Season 6.

The hit drama revolving around the Pearson family over several generations returns Tuesday, January 4, and in the meantime, the newly-released images offer a glimpse into what viewers can anticipate from the show’s arrival.

As fans will recall, the Season 5 finale jumped ahead in the present-day timeline to tease Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to colleague Philip (Chris Geere), Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) continued political success, and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) improved love life following his non-wedding to baby mama Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

But as with any finale, there were plenty of questions left unanswered — like who was the mystery woman whose clothes were filling Kevin’s hotel room closet? And what actually happened between Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) for her to end up with someone else?

While these photos might not answer these questions, Season 6 is sure to once it premieres. In the meantime, scroll down for a peek at what’s to come.

This Is Us, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC