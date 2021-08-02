‘This Is Us’: 7 Things We Want to See Before the Show Ends

Meaghan Darwish
This Is Us Season 5 cast
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us may have wrapped its fifth season a while ago, but as we look to the future we can’t help but wonder where the Pearsons are heading next as they prepare for their sixth and final season at NBC.

The family drama from Dan Fogelman has had fans in tears since it first debuted in 2016 and while we’re sure there will be more before the show concludes, we are also hoping for some happier horizons. Whether it’s Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) health or Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) relationship status, there’s plenty of unresolved aspects to the Pearson family’s lives we’d like to see addressed in Season 6.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the musts on our list. Let us know what you’re wanting to see in the final season in the comments section.

This Is Us Season 5 Rebecca Miguel
NBC

Rebecca and Miguel's Romance

While nothing can top Rebecca’s romance with her true love and late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), her relationship with newer hubby Miguel (Jon Huertas) has definitely grown on viewers. The big question of how they even got together still remains though, so it would be nice to see into the early days of their relationship after Jack’s death.

This Is Us Season 5 Kevin Justin Hartley
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin Finding Happiness

So much of Kevin’s story has focused on him trying to live up to his father’s shadow and while he began to let that go a bit in Season 5, we’d like to see this Pearson finally find happiness, whether it’s in a relationship or not. The Season 5 finale flash-forward suggests that Kevin will find love in the future, but more than anything we hope he finds the stability and joy he’s been chasing after since the show debuted. Is that so much to ask?

This Is Us Season 5 Chrissy Metz Chris Sullivan
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Resolution Between Kate and Toby

So, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) didn’t make the long haul despite their promising beginning. Kate’s flash-forward wedding to coworker Phillip (Chris Geere) revealed that her and Toby’s relationship didn’t survive, but we hope that doesn’t mean the pair are on bad terms. In an even further future scene, Toby seems mopey when visiting the Pearson family cabin, presumably because he’s spending time with a family he’s no longer primarily connected to. Hopefully, Toby and Kate’s shared love for their kids Jack and Hailey can prevail over any bad feelings between the former couple.

This Is Us Season 5 Randall Sterling K Brown
NBC

Randall Finding Peace

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) has been on several journeys since the show kicked off between finding his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones) and uncovering the story of his birth mother. After a rough patch with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and the pressures of his political aspirations, we hope that Randall finally finds some peace within his life with the Pearsons and beyond.

This Is Us Season 5 Tess Eris Baker
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Next Generation

As the Pearsons continue to go through life, it would only make sense that the story would rely a little more on the younger generations moving forward. After all, with so many flash-forwards featuring more grown-up versions of the Pearson kids, it would be nice to see where the legacy leads.

This Is Us Season 5 Griffin Dunne
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Uncle Nicky's Next Chapter

Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) has dealt with a lot over the years following his service in Vietnam and while viewers learned more about his first love in Season 5, it would be nice to see his teased romance bloom in Season 6. The finale flash-forward saw the formerly-estranged uncle reference his wife, suggesting he’ll be making a romantic connection in the near future.

This Is Us Season 5 Jack Milo Ventimiglia
NBC

More Jack

Sure, Jack is dead and has been since the show began, but considering Season 6 will be the show’s last, we can’t help but hope for more screentime focused on the Pearson family patriarch. As much as we look forward to the Pearsons’ future, we also hope there’s plenty of time spent in the past for some of Jack’s classic life lessons.

