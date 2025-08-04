‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Wednesday’ & 5 More Shows With Spot-On Lookalike Casting

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'This Is Us,' the 'Outlander' Universe, and other shows with great lookalike casting
NBC (2); Starz (2)

When it comes to TV casting, some shows just do it better than others, and as we gear up for Outlander‘s spinoff series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and the latest season of Wednesday, we’re reflecting on some of the best examples of lookalike casting in recent years.

As mentioned above, two new seasons of television feature some spot-on lookalike casting, whether it’s the eerily similar looks between onscreen parents and offspring or TV siblings. Below, we’re breaking down some of the standout casting of onscreen parents, younger and older versions of the same characters, along with siblings.

Scroll down for a closer look at our roundup featuring shows like This Is Us, Blood of My Blood, Wednesday, Euphoria, and much more. And let us know which lookalike castings have captured your attention on TV in the comments section below.

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 1 Premiere, Wednesday, August 6, Netflix

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, Friday, August 8, 8/7c, Starz 

Caitriona Balfe and Hermione Corfield for 'Outlander' and 'Outlander': Blood of My Blood'
Starz

Caitriona Balfe & Hermione Corfield, Outlander Universe

When it comes to Blood of My Blood casting of Claire’s mother, Julia, Hermione Corfield is a dead ringer for Caitriona Balfe, who plays the leading lady on Outlander. They look so alike that you may have a strange sense of deja vu when tuning into the prequel series as Corfield dons darker locks to resemble Claire’s defining ‘do.

Sam Heughan and Jamie Roy for 'Outlander' and 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Starz

Sam Heughan & Jamie Roy, Outlander Universe

Similarly, Blood of My Blood did extremely well in casting Jamie Roy to portray Brian Fraser, father to everyone’s favorite Highlander, Jamie, played by Sam Heughan. Apart from the fact that Heughan’s red locks are meant to resemble his onscreen mom’s hair, Roy looks like he could be the actor’s blood relative. Their similar facial structures make us really believe in the idea of Roy playing Heughan’s onscreen dad in the prequel.

Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez in 'Wednesday' Season 2
Helen Sloan / Netflix

Jenna Ortega & Isaac Ordonez, Wednesday

When it comes to Wednesday, the show’s casting of Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez as siblings Wednesday and Pugsley Addams is perfection. Ortega and Ordonez look like genuine siblings, admittedly even more in Season 1 when the duo were of a similar stature. Still, we’re totally buying into these stars as siblings onscreen.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Rachel Hilson as Beth Pearson on 'This Is Us'
NBC

Susan Kelechi Watson & Rachel Hilson, This Is Us

Perhaps the most phenomenal lookalike casting of all time, Rachel Hilson‘s debut as young Beth on This Is Us proved that the NBC family dramedy is one of the best to ever do it. Hilson looks so much like her onscreen counterpart, Susan Kelechi Watson, that we’re still not convinced they’re not related in some way. Hilson even has an eye freckle in the same spot as Watson. Call it luck or not, but the casting gods looked upon This Is Us fondly.

Chrissy Metz and Hannah Zeile as Kate Pearson for 'This Is Us'
NBC

Chrissy Metz & Hannah Zeile, This Is Us

And while Hilson is among the best lookalikes to play a younger Pearson family member, Hannah Zeile was also a standout as Kate, portrayed in the present timeline by Chrissy Metz. Their faces look so similar that moving back and forth between different timelines on This Is Us was never a challenge in seeing both Zeile and Metz as the same character.

Zendaya and Storm Reid in 'Euphoria'
HBO

Zendaya & Storm Reid, Euphoria

Another perfect sibling pairing is Zendaya and Storm Reid as Rue and Gia Bennett. Playing sisters across two seasons, their onscreen bond is palpable and is only enhanced by their likeness to one another. Sadly, it’s been announced by Reid that she won’t be back for the show’s long-awaited third season.

Brianne Howey and Nikki Roumel for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Netflix

Brianne Howey & Nikki Roumel, Ginny & Georgia

Flashbacks are an essential element of Netflix’s hit series Ginny & Georgia, and when it comes to casting a lookalike for Georgia’s Brianne Howey, the show couldn’t do any better than Nikki Roumel, who is completely believable as a younger version of the character. Each passing season, their likeness is highlighted by two parallel stories in Georgia’s life, and Season 3 only continues to prove that this is spot-on casting.

Alistair Petrie and Connor Swindells in 'Sex Education'
Netflix

Alistair Petrie & Connor Swindells, Sex Education

There’s rarely been a more believable father-son duo onscreen than Alistair Petrie and Connor Swindells as Michael and Adam Groff on Netflix’s racy comedy Sex Education. While their onscreen performances are pitch perfect, Petrie and Swindells are certainly aided by their physical likeness.

Kiernan Shipka and McKenna Grace as Sabrina Spellman in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'
Netflix

Kiernan Shipka & McKenna Grace, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

On Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka casts a spell as beloved witch, Sabrina Spellman, but when it comes to finding a younger version of the character, the real magic is in casting McKenna Grace. Appearing for a holiday special, Grace seamlessly fits in as a younger version of Sabrina, reminding us of Shipka’s younger years playing Sally on Mad Men.

Jason David and Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife'
HBO

Theo James & Jason David, The Time Traveler's Wife

Perhaps a less popular or acknowledged bit of lookalike casting is Jason Davis as a younger version of Theo James‘ Henry on HBO’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife. While the show may not have continued beyond a single season, the team that found Davis really captures James’ likeness with the young casting.

