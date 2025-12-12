AT&T Star Milana Vayntrub Shares Flirty Photos & Raises $500K for Wildfire Victims

What To Know Milana Vayntrub, known for her role as Lily Adams in AT&T commercials, raised over $500,000 for wildfire victims by sharing flirty, tasteful photos through her “Only Philanthropy” initiative.

The campaign began by raising $170,000 in four days for a single mother affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Building on this success, Vayntrub raised an additional $350,000 for My Tribe Rise, a local organization aiding elderly, disabled, and under-insured wildfire survivors in rebuilding their lives.

Model Milana Vayntrub, who rose to prominence portraying saleswoman Lily Adams in AT&T television commercials, has raised over $500,000 for wildfire victims by sharing “flirty and tastefully risqué” photos of herself.

The This Is Us alum took to Instagram on Monday (December 8) to reveal, “We’ve raised over half a million dollars together this year. Now let’s grow this into something bigger, stranger, more powerful, with more creators jumping in.”

Alongside a slideshow of photos, Vayntrub explained the idea behind her Only Philanthropy concept, a play on the paid subscription service OnlyFans, which is popular with adult entertainers. She noted how, after seeing the devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires in January, she had “a crazy idea for an experiment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milana Vayntrub (@mintmilana)

“I saw that what people really needed was some cash. So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous & team up to help the people affected,” she wrote. “So I offered exclusive pics in exchange for donations to a single mom’s GoFundMe. You showed up. We raised $170,000. $170K in 4 days.”

The money raised helped Bridget Bradley, a single mom who has three children, including a son with Cerebral Palsy, replace “medical equipment, clothing, her car, and secured a full year of housing which allowed for her disabled son to resume in-home medical care.”

Following the success of the first campaign, Vayntrub went on to raise another $350,000 in a week to support more LA wildfire victims. That money went to My Tribe Rise, which Vayntrub described as “a small but mighty Altadena org helping elderly, disabled, and under-insured survivors rebuild their lives.”

According to the Only Philanthropy website, the org “trades exclusive content for real-world impact… We raise money for urgent causes quickly, by offering our generous supporters something a little flirty, a little silly, and with a whole lot of heart.”

The 38-year-old model and actress said Only Philanthropy is the “best thing” she’s “ever been part of,” adding, “Thank you. Truly. Now my question is: Who else would you like to see do an Only Philanthropy campaign & for what cause? Tag them. Let me know in the comments.”