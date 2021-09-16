‘This Is Us’: See the Cast Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)

This Is Us is back in production for its sixth and (sadly) final season at NBC, and the stars have been busy documenting their return to set.

The family drama from creator Dan Fogelman won’t officially begin airing until sometime during the midseason slate next year in 2022. In the meantime, social media posts from the cast are tiding over fans who are hungry for a peek at what’s to come.

Fogelman, along with Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and more, are popping up in behind-the-scenes photos. As production carries on, more images are sure to be shared. For now, we’re rounding up some of the best candid moments shared by the stars and creative team.

Scroll through the images, below, and stay tuned for more as production on the final season of This Is Us continues.

This Is Us, Season 6, TBA, NBC