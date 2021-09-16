‘This Is Us’: See the Cast Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)

This Is Us is back in production for its sixth and (sadly) final season at NBC, and the stars have been busy documenting their return to set.

The family drama from creator Dan Fogelman won’t officially begin airing until sometime during the midseason slate next year in 2022. In the meantime, social media posts from the cast are tiding over fans who are hungry for a peek at what’s to come.

Fogelman, along with Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and more, are popping up in behind-the-scenes photos. As production carries on, more images are sure to be shared. For now, we’re rounding up some of the best candid moments shared by the stars and creative team.

Scroll through the images, below, and stay tuned for more as production on the final season of This Is Us continues.

This Is Us, Season 6, TBA, NBC

This Is Us Season 6 Susan Kelechi Watson Sterling K. Brown
Susan Kelechi Watson/Twitter

Susan Kelechi Watson shared this selfie with onscreen hubby Sterling K. Brown, captioning the image, “A lil R&B to kick off Season 6,” she wrote, referencing their character names Randall and Beth. “Yall it’s season sixxxxx… here we go!

This Is Us Season 6 BTS Kaz Womack Chrissy Metz
Kaz Womack/Twitter

Chrissy Metz poses with young cast member Kaz Womack between shooting scenes.

This Is Us Season 6 Behind the Scenes Jack Rebecca Milo Ventimiglia Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore/Twitter

Mandy Moore commemorated the final first day of shooting with this photo of herself with costar Milo Ventimiglia. “Mom and Dad,” Moore tweeted, referring to her and Ventimiglia’s Pearson family matriarch and patriarch, Rebecca and Jack. “Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go…. “

This Is Us Season 6 Behind the Scenes Jack Rebecca Mandy Moore Milo Ventimiglia Dan Fogelman
Dan Fogelman/Twitter

In this behind-the-scenes shot from series creator Dan Fogelman, Moore and Ventimiglia embrace as Rebecca and Jack. Fogelman captioned the moment, “Last first day. Feeling feelings. #ThisIsUs.”

This Is Us Season 6 BTS Isabella Rose Landau Kaz Womack Ca'Ron Jaden Coleman
Kaz Womack/Twitter

The youngest Big Three, Isabella Rose Landau, Kaz Womack, and Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman, gear up for time on set near their trailers.

This Is Us Season 6 Behind the Scenes Dan Fogelman
Dan Fogelman/Twitter

Fogelman offered a peek behind the curtain with this onset selfie of himself in a mask. “Just another totally normal day at the office,” he joked.

