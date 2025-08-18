Dan Fogelman is preparing for another major This Is Us reunion, this time with Mandy Moore as she’s set to star alongside Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy in the creator’s upcoming Hulu drama set in the world of the NFL.

The untitled football drama will see Fogelman reteam with former Pearson family matriarch, Moore, as she trades in Rebecca’s old-age makeup for the role of Lauren, who is the daughter of Macy’s Hank Durkin, who owns the NFL team at the center of the show. Moore’s Lauren is described as the “heir apparent” by Deadline, which shared news of her casting. Meanwhile, Meloni is set to star as the team’s head coach, Danny Roarke.

As mentioned above, this would mark Fogelman’s latest reunion with his This Is Us cast, as he currently works alongside Sterling K. Brown on Hulu’s Paradise (but won’t be starring in this series). Fogelman is also an executive producer on the streamer’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building.

And this yet-to-be-titled football drama isn’t Fogelman’s first foray into the sports world, after he previously helmed the former Fox series Pitch, which told the story of Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury), the first female player in the MLB. Along with Bunbury, the series starred a plethora of talent, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Pitch was canceled after one season in 2016, debuting the same fall as NBC‘s This Is Us.

As fans of This Is Us will recall, the series wrapped its six-season run in 2022, bidding the Pearson family adieu, making way for Fogelman’s newest stories. The creative serves as writer and executive producer on the football series, which hails from 20th Television and Skydance Sports. Jess Rosenthal, Kevin Falls, David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed are also serving as executive producers on the project. In addition to This Is Us, Fogelman and Moore collaborated on Disney’s Tangled.

Stay tuned for more on the series, especially to see if any other This Is Us alums join the mix as the NFL drama takes shape at Hulu, and let us know what you think of Fogelman’s reunion with Moore in the comments section below.