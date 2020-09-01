Meet the Characters of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ (PHOTOS)

The Walking Dead universe is expanding this October as the long-awaited spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond arrives on AMC.

Delving into a new mythology, World Beyond follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. At the center of this story are two sisters and two friends who leave a place of safety and comfort to brave the dangers of the outside world to embark on an important quest.

This coming-of-age tale sees the young group pursued by those who wish to protect them as well as those who wish to do them harm. Their views of the world they’ve come to know will be tested as they learn more about themselves and each other. Searching for truths, some of these characters will become heroes while others will become villains.

Arriving Sunday, October 4, the series stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Below, get an exclusive first look at the cast in character in their first official portraits.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 4, 10/9c, AMC