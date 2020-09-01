Meet the Characters of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Exclusive
Carlos Serrao/AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

 More

The Walking Dead universe is expanding this October as the long-awaited spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond arrives on AMC.

Delving into a new mythology, World Beyond follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. At the center of this story are two sisters and two friends who leave a place of safety and comfort to brave the dangers of the outside world to embark on an important quest.

This coming-of-age tale sees the young group pursued by those who wish to protect them as well as those who wish to do them harm. Their views of the world they’ve come to know will be tested as they learn more about themselves and each other. Searching for truths, some of these characters will become heroes while others will become villains.

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Cast & EP Preview the 'Hopeful' Series (VIDEO)
Related

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Cast & EP Preview the 'Hopeful' Series (VIDEO)

Arriving Sunday, October 4, the series stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Below, get an exclusive first look at the cast in character in their first official portraits.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 4, 10/9c, AMC

Alexa Mansour as Hope - The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season 1
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Hope (Alexa Mansour)

Alexa Mansour is Hope, one of the sisters at the center of the series. She’s described as rebellious and troublemaking, but also fun-loving. he lives in the moment rather than for tomorrow.

Aliyah Royale as Iris in The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Iris (Aliyah Royale)

Aliyah Royale plays Iris, Hope’s sister and a promising bright mind. Following in her father’s science footsteps, she’s hoping to restore the world to what it once was, before walkers roamed the planet.

the walking dead world beyond hope iris
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Hope and Iris

These sisters that have one another’s backs.

Nicolas Cantu as Elton - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Elton (Nicolas Cantu)

Nicolas Cantu is Elton, a young man described as both innocent and wise. He’s an intellectual along for the journey.

Hal Cumpston as Silas - The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season 1
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Silas (Hal Cumpston)

Hal Cumpston plays Silas, a janitor from another community with a reputation he wishes to rehabilitate.

Hal Cumpston as Silas and Nicolas Cantu as Elton - The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Silas and Elton

Silas (Cumpston) has Elton’s (Cantu) back as they brave the unknown.

The Walking Dead World Beyond - Julia Ormond
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Elizabeth (Julia Ormond)

Julia Ormond portrays Elizabeth, a leader within The Walking Dead universe’s post-apocalyptic world.

the walking dead world beyond felix
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Felix (Nico Tortorella)

Nico Tortorella plays Felix, a young man who takes his job as a security officer very seriously. When Hope and Iris plan their quest, he will do what he can to protect them after their father saved him years ago.

Annet Mahendru as Huck in The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season 1
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Huck (Annet Mahendru)

A mentor to Hope and friend to Felix, Huck (Annet Mahendru) is a tough-as-nails community security officer who joins the quest.

Annet Mahendru as Huck and Nico Tortorella as Felix in The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season 1
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Huck and Felix

Huck (Mahendru) and Felix (Totorella) are tough individuals that also happen to be close friends.

the walking dead world beyond elizabeth
Carlos Serrao/AMC

Elizabeth

Elizabeth (Ormond) is a formidable leader whom viewers will encounter within this world.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Aliyah Royale

Annet Mahendru

Julia Ormond

Nico Tortorella

Nicolas Cantu

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christopher Cousins for 'The Young and the Restless'
1
Christopher Cousins Joins ‘Y&R’ in Recurring Role With Ties to Ashley & Paris
Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo; Colin Donnell and Patti Murin
2
Hallmark Stars Who Are Real-Life Couples: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast & More
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker'
3
On the Hunt! Justin Hartley Reflects on ‘Tracker’s Early Success
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone in 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 9
4
Max Thieriot Teases How ‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Ends
Jeopardy Contestants from April 17 2024
5
When True Daily Doubles Go Wrong: April 17’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Reactions