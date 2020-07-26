'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Cast & EP Preview the 'Hopeful' Series (VIDEO)

The exciting entrance of the third series in the Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, was unfortunately delayed earlier this year, but fans looking forward to seeing this fresh take on the zombie-infested landscape luckily won't have to wait too much longer.

Announced during their virtual [email protected] panel, World Beyond (initially set for an April release) will premiere its first season on October 4, immediately following the aftermath of The Walking Dead's originally-scheduled Season 10 finale episode "A Certain Doom." (Talk about a great lead-in!)

TV Insider caught up with showrunner Matt Negrete, and series stars Aliyah Royale (Iris), Alexa Mansour (Hope), and Nico Tortorella (Felix) over the virtual con weekend. Over video call, the four spoke further about what we can expect from the limited series, which follows a group of young men and women, who grew up during the end of the world, as they venture out beyond the walls of their safe-haven 10 years into the apocalypse for an intense, but heartwarming, adventure.

"To do a new show, it demands to be different," Negrete explains. "So, we really wanted to do something that felt fresh, that felt different. It's colorful in a way — and it feels hopeful. So tonally, it's really hitting, I think the love that the characters have for each other and it's really about focusing on the hope ... It really is, for them, about looking forward to the future. It's not just about survival anymore."

