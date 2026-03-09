‘The Neighborhood’: Anthony Anderson Guest Stars as Courtney’s Father (PHOTOS)

"Welcome to the Things We Do for Love" – Marty meets Courtney's intimidating father to ask for his blessing, but Clancy's (Anthony Anderson) cryptic response sends Calvin and Tina digging for answers. Meanwhile, Gemma and Dave are stunned by Grover's tattoo, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 30 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.
Did he get the blessing? Marty Butler (Marcel Spears) asks his girlfriend Courtney’s (Skye Townsend) father (Anthony Anderson) for his blessing to propose. But does it go how he hopes?

Anderson is set to star in the Monday, March 30 episode of The Neighborhood, titled, “Welcome to the Things We Do for Love.” The logline reads, “Marty meets Courtney’s intimidating father to ask for his blessing, but Clancy’s (Anthony Anderson) cryptic response sends Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) digging for answers. Meanwhile, Gemma (Beth Behrs) and Dave (Max Greenfield) are stunned by Grover’s (Hank Greenspan) tattoo.”

Marty and Courtney share a daughter, Daphne, together, but they only recently defined their relationship. Now, Marty is ready to spend his life with her.

The show also stars Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler and Amber Stevens West as Mercedes, a reality star and Malcolm’s girlfriend.

The CBS show recently wrapped filming its eighth and final season. The series finale date has not yet been announced.

Check out Anthony Anderson’s appearance below, as well as other moments from the episode. It is not clear if this is Anderson’s only appearance this season.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

Pictured: Marcel Spears as Marty and Skye Townsend as Courtney. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Exciting News!

Marty and Courtney tell Marty’s parents that Courtney’s dad is coming to town.

Pictured: Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin, Tichina Arnold as Tina and Marcel Spears as Marty. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Teling The Parents

Marty tells his mom and dad that he is going to Courtney’s dad for his blessing. They don’t look too happy.

Pictured: Anthony Anderson as Clancy. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Meet Clancy!

Anthony Anderson stars as Clancy, Courtney’s dad, who doesn’t give Marty a straight answer when he asks for his blessing.

Pictured: Anthony Anderson as Clancy and Marcel Spears as Marty. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Getting His Blessing

Marty hopes to impress Courtney’s dad, Clancy, enough to receive his blessing to marry his daughter.

Pictured: Anthony Anderson as Clancy. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In Disguise

Clancy appears with sunglasses before meeting his future son-in-law.

Pictured: Marcel Spears as Marty, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Anthony Anderson as Clancy. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Meeting The In-Laws

After Marty asks for Clancy’s blessing, he takes him to meet his parents, Courtney’s future in-laws.

Pictured: Skye Townsend as Courty, Marcel Spears as Marty, Anthony Anderson as Clancy, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Tichina Arnold as Tina. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Family Meeting

Clancy visits his daughter and also meets Tina, her future mother-in-law, granted Marty gets his blessing.

Pictured: Tichina Arnold as Tina and Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Start Digging!

When Clancy gives a cryptic response to Marty, Tina and Calvin start digging for answers.

Pictured: Max Greenfield as Dave, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin, Tichina Arnold as Tina and Beth Behrs as Gemma. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disappointed Adults

Gemma and Dave wear disappointed looks with Tina and Calvin when their son, Grover, show them his new tattoo.

Pictured: Beth Behrs as Gemma. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

I Need Some Wine!

After seeing her teenage son’s tattoo, Gemma relaxes with wine and her favorite reality show.

The Neighborhood

Anthony Anderson

Beth Behrs

Cedric the Entertainer

Marcel Spears

Max Greenfield

Skye Townsend

Tichina Arnold




