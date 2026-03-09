‘The Neighborhood’: Anthony Anderson Guest Stars as Courtney’s Father (PHOTOS)

Did he get the blessing? Marty Butler (Marcel Spears) asks his girlfriend Courtney’s (Skye Townsend) father (Anthony Anderson) for his blessing to propose. But does it go how he hopes?

Anderson is set to star in the Monday, March 30 episode of The Neighborhood, titled, “Welcome to the Things We Do for Love.” The logline reads, “Marty meets Courtney’s intimidating father to ask for his blessing, but Clancy’s (Anthony Anderson) cryptic response sends Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) digging for answers. Meanwhile, Gemma (Beth Behrs) and Dave (Max Greenfield) are stunned by Grover’s (Hank Greenspan) tattoo.”

Marty and Courtney share a daughter, Daphne, together, but they only recently defined their relationship. Now, Marty is ready to spend his life with her.

The show also stars Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler and Amber Stevens West as Mercedes, a reality star and Malcolm’s girlfriend.

The CBS show recently wrapped filming its eighth and final season. The series finale date has not yet been announced.

Check out Anthony Anderson’s appearance below, as well as other moments from the episode. It is not clear if this is Anderson’s only appearance this season.