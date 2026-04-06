A Sitcom Finale (‘St. Denis’), Farewell (‘The Neighborhood’) and Renaissance (‘Golden Girls’), ‘Killer’ Season Finale, Foul Play After NCAA Championship

NBC‘s St. Denis Medical ends its second season with the hospital staff rallying around one of their own during a health crisis. The cast of The Neighborhood looks back at eight seasons of laughter before saying goodbye for good next month. The classic The Golden Girls enjoys new broadcast exposure on MeTV. Fox‘s Memory of a Killer ends its first season with a showdown between a hitman and the vengeful, shadowy Ferryman. Following the NCAA men’s basketball championship game, the Turner networks launch a new hidden-camera prank show hosted by Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis.

Greg Gayne / NBC

St. Denis Medical

Season Finale 8/7c

The grumpiest of doctors becomes a patient in the sweet Season 2 finale of the hospital mockumentary, and while there are plenty of laughs as emergency doc Ron (the great David Alan Grier) begs for some privacy before undergoing a triple bypass, expect a few lump-in-the-throat moments as well. One of the show’s secret weapons, cynical nurse administrator Val (Kaliko Kauahi), handles the waiting game by assuming the worst: “If it goes well, it’s a nice surprise. If it doesn’t, I’ve already made peace with it.” But has she? Elsewhere, nurses Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) try to find a quiet moment to figure out the next steps in their relationship after their recent kiss.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood

Special 8/7c

There goes The Neighborhood? Not quite yet. The sitcom’s series finale won’t air until May 11, but Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier gathers the cast for an early fond farewell. The hourlong special features footage and interviews from the ET vaults covering all eight seasons, with behind-the-scenes coverage of the last table read and the final tapings. The ensemble, including Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs, looks back at the good times while teasing how it’s all going to end. Happily, we expect. The special is flanked by a new episode at 8/7c, directed by Arnold, and a repeat at 9:30/8:30c.

Touchstone Television/Courtesy of Everett Collection

The Golden Girls

And then there are those classic TV comedies that never go away. Fans of the golden-age female buddy comedy, an Emmy-winning hit that originally ran from 1985 to 1992, are enjoying the show’s return to broadcast TV for the first time in nearly 30 years. The peerless ensemble includes Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Betty White (Rose), and Estelle Getty (Sophia), each an Emmy winner during the course of the show. Two episodes can be seen each weeknight, with episodes on Sundays at 6/5c and 8/7c to 10/9c. Tonight’s scheduled episodes from Season 2 include a guest appearance by Mario Lopez as one of Dorothy’s students, an illegal Cuban immigrant who is in danger of being deported after she enters one of his papers in a writing contest. In the second episode, Blanche cancels a date when she declares the beau no longer meets her standards. Imagine!

Fox

Memory of a Killer

Season Finale 9/8c

The hitman is now the target in the thriller’s Season 1 finale, and now that Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) has discovered the identity of the vengeful “Ferryman” who’s been coming after his family, the stage is set for a violent showdown. One problem: He never knows when his early Alzheimer’s condition will send him into a fugue state. Another: How to keep his two separate lives — as a professional assassin and a suburban family man — from colliding with each other.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

8:30/7:30c

After a breathtaking post-season of upsets, near-upsets, and for-the-history-books buzzer-beaters, the tournament’s final game, pitting No. 1 seed Michigan against No. 2 UConn, decides who gets to cut down the nets in triumph. Following the game and the courtside celebrations, the Turner networks launch the new hidden-camera prank show Foul Play With Anthony Davis (approximately 11:30 pm/ET), hosted by the Washington Wizards all-star, who helps other pro athletes concoct elaborate stunts to fool their famous friends. In the opener, Davis teams with fellow NBA star LeBron James and super-agent Rich Paul to tempt the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green with an investment opportunity that goes sideways. In another segment, Olympic gold-medal gymnast Jordan Chiles pranks the WNBA’s Rickea Jackson in a parking-lot stunt.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

· Wild Cards (8/7c, The CW): Detective Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) goes back to high school for a reunion and becomes a suspect when his nemesis is poisoned.

· American Idol (8/7c, ABC): The Top 12 perform hits from the 1990s picked by the judges. Stars from ABC’s classic “TGIF” lineup from the decade come along for the ride.

· Sophia Loren: Live from the TCM Film Festival (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): The glamorous Italian actress is TCM’s “Star of the Month” in weekly Monday tributes that begin with a screening of her interview from 2015’s Classic Film Festival reflecting on her life and career. Followed by 1960’s Two Women (9:15/8:15c), which won Loren a Best Actress Oscar, the first awarded to an actor in a foreign film.

· Bachelor Mansion Takeover (8/7c, HGTV): The final four Bachelor Nation designers tackle the kitchen in the season finale, with The O.C.‘s Rachel Bilson helping judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron decide who wins the $100,000 grand prize.

· The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins (8:30/7:30c, NBC): The hilarious Anna Camp guest-stars as Arthur’s (Daniel Radcliffe) crazy ex-girlfriend, who the filmmaker worries will lure him back “into your web of sexual insanity.”

· Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN (8:30 pm/ET, ESPN): A documentary depicts the scrappy beginnings of the 24-hour sports network, which was anything but a powerhouse when it launched in September 1979.

· The Voice (9/8c, NBC): The knockouts continue.

· The Rookie (10/9c, ABC): Celina (Lisseth Chavez) faces danger in her new assignment with missing persons.

· Tropic Like It’s Hot (10/9c, HGTV): In a new series, homebuyers seek dream homes in tropical paradise. In back-to-back episodes, Canadians seek sunny respite in Tulum, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

ON THE STREAM:

· Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord (streaming on Disney+): An animated adventure set after Star Wars: The Clone Wars puts the villainous Sith lord (voiced by Sam Witwer) at center stage, as he rebuilds his criminal syndicate and recruits a disillusioned young Jedi, Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon), to be his new apprentice.

· The Brokenwood Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): The New Zealand crime dramedy returns for a 12th season, with rumors of alien abduction following the discovery of a dead man in a crop circle.

· Where It Lies (streaming on the ESPN app): A four-part series (airing monthly) celebrates everyday golfers and the public golf courses they call home. First stop: New York’s Van Cortlandt Park. (The episode is scheduled to air on ESPN2 on Wednesday at 5/4c.)

· Danny Go! (streaming on Netflix): The popular YouTube children’s show, featuring co-creator Daniel Coleman leading kids through silly dance moves, brings five new episodes to the streamer.