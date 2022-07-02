Finale Cliffhangers! ‘Manifest,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘The Equalizer’ & More

TV decided we all needed some high-key suspense in our lives this year. And boy, did these shows deliver. From The Good Doctor and The Equalizer hurtling beloved characters into life-threatening moments to the highly anticipated return of Manifest on Netflix, the seven below shows have all made one thing clear: We. Need. Answers.

And for Manifest fans, those answers have been a long time coming. The drama was canceled by NBC after Season 3 in June 2021, but Netflix saved the series. It returns for one final season that will be 20 episodes long, and suffice it say fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment.

Catch up on the Manifest Season 3 finale and the other shows that left us in shock with the biggest, most urgent questions from this season, below.

The Good Doctor Season 5 finale
The Good Doctor (ABC), Chicago Med (NBC)

Two touch-and-go scenarios! Stabbed in the hospital, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) and Nurse Villa-nueva (Elfina Luk) were left for dead on The Good Doctor. Showrunner David Shore has hinted Lim will live but face serious physical challenges.

On Chicago Med, a blaze trapped Drs. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Scott (Guy Lockard) and possibly wounded undercover cop Jo (Riley Voelkel). Did she make it out?

Queen Latifah in The Equalizer Season 2 finale
The Equalizer (CBS)

Kidnappers rammed the car of vigilante Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and grabbed her from the wreck. (Perhaps to stop her quest to catch her friend Bishop’s killer?) But with two more seasons ordered, expect a kickass escape or rescue.

Gavin and Izzy in the La Brea finale

La Brea (NBC)

As L.A. mom Eve (Natalie Zea) raced to get fellow sinkhole-into-the-past survivor Isaiah (Diesel La Torraca) to a time portal down below, husband Gavin (Eoin Macken), daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and artist Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore) entered another portal up above in Seattle that stranded them in 10,000 B.C. And we’ve got more worlds to see in Season 2!

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone in Manifest Season 3
Manifest (Netflix)

It’s going to be hard to make sense of everything that hit the Stones: Wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) was murdered, baby Eden kidnapped. And son Cal (Ty Doran) aged up five and a half years to a teenager! Grieving dad Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) will want vengeance and answers!

Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in the NCIS Season 19 finale
NCIS (CBS)

The team convinced boss Parker (Gary Cole) to abscond and clear his name after the Raven framed him for murder. As he and ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) sped off, she texted someone, “I have him.” More intrigue ahead: Polo has a recurring role!

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam in the New Amsterdam Season 4 finale
New Amsterdam (NBC)

Max (Ryan Eggold) saved the hospital from a cruel administrator and a hurricane, only for Helen (Freema Agyeman) to jilt him at the altar. Season 5 is the last, so we need a happy ending!

