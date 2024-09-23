Where to Follow Joan Vassos’ Men From ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ on Instagram

Lauren Dehollogne
Mark Anderson and Charles Ling of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

The Golden Bachelorette has officially begun, and Joan Vassos‘ search for love in her golden years is going to be one to remember. Going into the second week, the Maryland native has already dwindled her guys down from 24 to 18.

The 57 to 69-year-old contestants are all excited for a second shot at love. Joan, who is a widow after the tragic passing of her late husband, is also thrilled to find someone to spend her “sunset years” with. So, throughout the next few weeks, we’ll be following Joan on her journey. Will retired army officer Mark Anderson sweep her off her feet, or can suave French salon owner Pascal Ibgui do the trick? Here is a complete list of how to follow the foxy men who are vying for Joan’s heart.

All but one, Gil Ramirez, have a public Instagram account that is linked below. Recently, a past accusation against Gil was revealed, and he’ll be mostly edited out of his tenure on The Golden Bachelorette moving forward.

The Golden Bachelorette, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Mark Anderson of 'The Golden Bachelorette' with son and friend.
Instagram

Mark Anderson

Follow Mark Anderson on Instagram @mark.t.anderson

Keith Gordon of 'The Golden Bachelorette' with daughter
Instagram

Keith Gordon

Follow Keith Gordon on Instagram @keith_gonzo

Pascal Ibgui of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

Pascal Ibgui

Follow Pascal Ibgui on Instagram @pascalibgui

Michael Stevens of 'The Golden Bachelorette' with son.
Instagram

Michael Stevens

Follow Michael Stevens on Instagram @michaelrstevens

Kim Buike of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

Kim Buike

Follow Kim Buice on Instagram @kimbuike

Jordan Heller of 'The Golden Bachelorette' with dog at the beach.
Instagram

Jordan Heller

Follow Jordan Heller on Instagram @jordankheller

Jonathan Rone of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

Jonathan Rone

Follow Jonathan Rone on Instagram @jonathan.m.rone

Jack Lencioni of 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Jack Lencioni

Follow Jack Lencioni on Instagram @lencionijack

Guy Gansert of 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Guy Gansert

Follow Guy Gansert on Instagram @guyggansert

Gregg Lassen of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

Gregg Lassen

Follow Gregg Lassen on Instagram @gregglassen

Gary Levingston of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

Gary Levingston

Follow Gary Levingston on Instagram @gllevingston

Dan Roemer of ' The Golden Bachelorette' with a dog
Instagram

Dan Roemer

Follow Dan Roemer on Instagram @droemergsb

Christopher Stallworth of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

Christopher Stallworth

Follow Christopher Stallworth on Instagram @christopher_stallworth_nyc

Charles Ling of 'The Golden Bachelorette' in front of the Big Ben
Instagram

Charles Ling

Follow Charles Ling on Instagram @charles_ling

Charles King of 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Instagram

Charles King

Follow Charles King on Instagram @prince_kingc

Bob Kilroy of 'The Golden Bachelorette' with his daughter
Instagram

Bob Kilroy

Follow Bob Kilroy on Instagram @drbobkilroy

Chock Chapple of 'The Golden Bachelorette' with his son
Instagram

Chock Chapple

Follow Chock Chapple on Instagram @chockchapple

The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos

Mark Anderson

