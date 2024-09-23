Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Golden Bachelorette has officially begun, and Joan Vassos‘ search for love in her golden years is going to be one to remember. Going into the second week, the Maryland native has already dwindled her guys down from 24 to 18.

The 57 to 69-year-old contestants are all excited for a second shot at love. Joan, who is a widow after the tragic passing of her late husband, is also thrilled to find someone to spend her “sunset years” with. So, throughout the next few weeks, we’ll be following Joan on her journey. Will retired army officer Mark Anderson sweep her off her feet, or can suave French salon owner Pascal Ibgui do the trick? Here is a complete list of how to follow the foxy men who are vying for Joan’s heart.

All but one, Gil Ramirez, have a public Instagram account that is linked below. Recently, a past accusation against Gil was revealed, and he’ll be mostly edited out of his tenure on The Golden Bachelorette moving forward.

The Golden Bachelorette, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC