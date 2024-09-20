Bachelor Nation is hit with another controversy. This time, it’s about The Golden Bachelorette contestant Gil Ramirez. PEOPLE reported that the 60-year-old educator from Mission Viejo, California, had a temporary restraining order filed against him on June 11. This was just a few days before the show started production.

A woman who claimed to have dated Gil was granted the order, which was cited as “harassment – emotional.” In the documents, she claimed, “Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends.” She requested a domestic violence restraining order, but the woman clarified Ramirez had not physically injured her.

The ex alleged that there were “25 attempts [to contact] daily via phone, texts, video” from Ramirez. “Although lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis.” By the time she went to the police, the alleged harassment had been going on for a “two-week period thus far.”

A judge granted her a temporary restraining order request in which she asked for him not to contact her and stay away from her home, her workplace, her vehicle, and her children’s school. The hearing about this case was supposed to happen on July 2, yet was postponed, as the order could not be served to Ramirez. This caused them to move the hearing to July 24, and the temporary restraining order was extended.

By July 24, court minutes revealed that the woman who filed the claim was “sworn and testifie[d],” and “the case is dismissed without prejudice for lack of prosecution for lack of service.” The temporary restraining order was, therefore, also dropped.

When asked about this instance, a source close to The Golden Bachelorette production told the outlet that the filing happened “in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production.”

The insider also added that due to this new information coming out about Ramirez, they have “further edited his already limited screen time and minimized him in promotional assets moving forward.”

Ramirez was briefly shown on the first episode of The Golden Bachelorette, which aired on Wednesday, September 18. Ramirez received a rose from Joan Vassos during the first rose ceremony. It’s unclear how far he makes it in the season.

The news regarding Ramirez was shared with the public a few days after details about The Bachelorette Season 21 winner Devin Strader‘s 2017 arrest and restraining order surfaced. Strader has since spoken out, claiming that this “low point” in his past has been “severely misconstrued.”

