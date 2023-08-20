‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Where You’ve Seen the Cast on TV

A master of horror is back with another Netflix miniseries ripped from the pages of classic literature. After delving into the gothic horror of Shirley Jackson and Henry James with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan is turning to the work of Edgar Allan Poe with the upcoming miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher.

Due for release on October 12, The Fall of the House of Usher follows two siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher, who must confront long-held secrets when heirs to the family’s pharmaceutical empire start dying.

The miniseries is “bats**t crazy in the best possible way,” star Carla Gugino told Netflix’s Tudum blog. “It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul.”

As you’ll see below, Flanagan has enlisted many of his previous collaborators — Gugino included — for the Fall of the House of Usher cast. The lineup also includes two actors from Battlestar Galactica, two from iZombie, and two from Reacher. Scroll down to see those TV stars and others Usher-ing a horrifying tale to our screens.

