'The Fall of the House of Usher': Where You've Seen the Cast on TV

Dan Clarendon
2 Comments
Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Eike Schroter/Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher

 More

A master of horror is back with another Netflix miniseries ripped from the pages of classic literature. After delving into the gothic horror of Shirley Jackson and Henry James with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan is turning to the work of Edgar Allan Poe with the upcoming miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher.

Due for release on October 12, The Fall of the House of Usher follows two siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher, who must confront long-held secrets when heirs to the family’s pharmaceutical empire start dying.

The miniseries is “bats**t crazy in the best possible way,” star Carla Gugino told Netflix’s Tudum blog. “It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul.”

As you’ll see below, Flanagan has enlisted many of his previous collaborators — Gugino included — for the Fall of the House of Usher cast. The lineup also includes two actors from Battlestar Galactica, two from iZombie, and two from Reacher. Scroll down to see those TV stars and others Usher-ing a horrifying tale to our screens.

The Fall of the House of Usher, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 12, Netflix

Carla Gugino
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Carla Gugino (Verna)

In addition to Flanagan’s other TV shows, Gugino has starred on the Showtime comedy-drama Roadies, the Cinemax action series Jett, and the Peacock thriller Leopard Skin.

Bruce Greenwood
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bruce Greenwood (Roderick Usher)

Greenwood, who replaced Frank Langhella in the Fall of the House of Usher cast, most recently starred as Randolph Bell on the Fox medical drama The Resident.

Zach Gilford
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Zach Gilford (Young Roderick Usher)

Millennial TV viewers will remember Gilford as Matt Saracen on the NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights, though he recently played big bad Elias Voit on Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Mary McDonnell
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop

Mary McDonnell (Madeline Usher)

On TV, McDonnell is best known for playing Laura Roslin on the Syfy space opera Battlestar Galactica and Sharon Raydor on the TNT crime series The Closer and Major Crimes.

Willa Fitzgerald
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Willa Fitzgerald (Young Madeline Usher)

After headlining MTV’s Scream in the role of Emma Duval, Fitzgerald starred as Colette French on the USA Network thriller Dare Me and Roscoe Conklin on the Prime Video action series Reacher.

Carl Lumbly
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Carl Lumbly (C. Auguste Dupin)

Lumbly has gone from one spook role to another, starring as CIA agent Marcus Dixon on the ABC espionage drama Alias and as CIA Director James Langdon in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy Obliterated.

Malcolm Goodwin
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Malcolm Goodwin (Young C. Auguste Dupin)

Like Fitzgerald, Goodwin starred on Reacher, playing Oscar Finlay. He previously starred on the CW comedy-drama iZombie, portraying Clive Babineaux.

Henry Thomas
John Phillips/Getty Images

Henry Thomas (Frederick Usher)

Thomas, the former child star of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial fame, starred on The Haunting of Hill House as the younger Hugh Crain and The Haunting of Bly Manor as Henry Wingrave. He also played Ed Flynn on Flanagan’s Netflix series Midnight Mass.

Samantha Sloyan
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Samantha Sloyan (Tamerlane Usher)

Sloyan appeared on The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club, another Flanagan series on Netflix. But she might be best known to TV audiences for playing Dr. Penelope Blake — McDreamy’s (Patrick Dempsey) accidental killer — on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Rahul Kohli
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rahul Kohli (Napoleon Usher)

Like Goodwin, Kohli starred on iZombie — he played Ravi Chakrabarti on the show. His previous Flanagan collaborations include appearances in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

T’Nia Miller
Lia Toby/Getty Images

T’Nia Miller (Victorine LaFourcade)

Miller played Hannah Grose on The Haunting of Bly Manor. More recently, she starred as Susan McLean in the AMC+ adventure drama La Fortuna and Cherise Nuland in the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral.

Kate Siegel
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kate Siegel (Camille L’Espanaye)

Siegel, who’s been married to Flanagan since 2016, starred as Theodora Crain in The Haunting of Hill House and Erin Greene in Midnight Mass. She also recurred as Viola Lloyd in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Michael Trucco
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+

Michael Trucco (Rufus Wilmot Griswold)

In addition to many of Flanagan’s film and TV projects, Trucco is known for playing Samuel Anderson on Battlestar Galactica. Since November, he’s been recurring as Luke Leone in the CBS firefighter drama Fire Country.

