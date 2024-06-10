2024 TCA Nominations Announced: ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Ripley,’ & ‘Shōgun’ Lead
The critics are speaking! On Monday, the Television Critics Association announced the slate of nominees for the 40th Annual TCA Awards, as chosen by members of the association.
Leading the pack with five nominations apiece are Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and Ripley and FX’s Shōgun. Those three will compete for Program of the Year with FX’s The Bear and Reservation Dogs as well as HBO’s Hacks.
Also receiving multiple nominations this year are FX’s Fargo, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Prime Video’s Fallout, Netflix’s Girls5eva, HBO’s True Detective: Night Country, and Disney+’s X-Men ’97.
Here’s a look at the full list of this year’s nominees! (Note: The TCA 2024 Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date.)
Full Disclosure: The author of this article is a member of the Television Critics Association.
Program of the Year
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- The Bear – FX
- Hacks – HBO | Max
- Reservation Dogs – FX
- Ripley – Netflix
- Shōgun – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
- Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)
- The Bear – FX (2023 winner in category)
- Girls5eva – Netflix
- Hacks – HBO | Max
- Reservation Dogs – FX
- We Are Lady Parts – Peacock
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- Fallout – Prime Video
- Fargo – FX
- Ripley – Netflix
- Shōgun – FX
- True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix
- Fargo – FX
- Fellow Travelers – Showtime
- Ripley – Netflix
- The Sympathizer – HBO | Max
Outstanding New Program
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- Fallout – Prime Video
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video
- Ripley – Netflix
- Shōgun – FX
- X-Men ’97 – Disney+
Individual Achievement in Drama
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – FX
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun – FX
- Andrew Scott, Ripley – Netflix
- Juno Temple, Fargo – FX
Individual Achievement in Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Netflix
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs – FX
- Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO | Max (2021 winner in category)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
- America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – PBS
- Frontline – PBS (eight-time winner in category)
- The Jinx: Part Two – HBO | Max
- Queens – Nat Geo
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – ID
- Telemarketers – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
- The Daily Show – Comedy Central (2004 winner in News & Information The Daily Show with Jon Stewart)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA – Netflix
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max (2021, 2019, and 2018 winner in category and 2015 winner in News & Information)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
- Saturday Night Live – NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
- The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 and 2022 winner in category)
- Conan O’Brien Must Go – HBO | Max
- Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – HBO | Max
- The Traitors – Peacock
- Top Chef – Bravo
- We’re Here – HBO | Max
- Welcome to Wrexham – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
- Doctor Who – Disney+
- Heartstopper – Netflix
- My Adventures with Superman – Adult Swim
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- Renegade Nell – Disney+
- X-Men ’97 – Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming
- Bluey – Disney+ (2023 winner in category)
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS KIDS (2016 winner in youth category)
- Frog and Toad – Apple TV+
- Pokémon Concierge – Netflix
- Sesame Street – HBO | Max (2018, 2011, and 2001 winner in youth category)
- Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – Apple TV+