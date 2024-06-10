The critics are speaking! On Monday, the Television Critics Association announced the slate of nominees for the 40th Annual TCA Awards, as chosen by members of the association.

Leading the pack with five nominations apiece are Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and Ripley and FX’s Shōgun. Those three will compete for Program of the Year with FX’s The Bear and Reservation Dogs as well as HBO’s Hacks.

Also receiving multiple nominations this year are FX’s Fargo, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Prime Video’s Fallout, Netflix’s Girls5eva, HBO’s True Detective: Night Country, and Disney+’s X-Men ’97.

Here’s a look at the full list of this year’s nominees! (Note: The TCA 2024 Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date.)

Full Disclosure: The author of this article is a member of the Television Critics Association.

Program of the Year

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

The Bear – FX

Hacks – HBO | Max

Reservation Dogs – FX

Ripley – Netflix

Shōgun – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)

The Bear – FX (2023 winner in category)

Girls5eva – Netflix

Hacks – HBO | Max

Reservation Dogs – FX

We Are Lady Parts – Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Fallout – Prime Video

Fargo – FX

Ripley – Netflix

Shōgun – FX

True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix

Fargo – FX

Fellow Travelers – Showtime

Ripley – Netflix

The Sympathizer – HBO | Max

Outstanding New Program

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Fallout – Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video

Ripley – Netflix

Shōgun – FX

X-Men ’97 – Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – FX

Anna Sawai, Shōgun – FX

Andrew Scott, Ripley – Netflix

Juno Temple, Fargo – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Netflix

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs – FX

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO | Max (2021 winner in category)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – PBS

Frontline – PBS (eight-time winner in category)

The Jinx: Part Two – HBO | Max

Queens – Nat Geo

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – ID

Telemarketers – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show – Comedy Central (2004 winner in News & Information The Daily Show with Jon Stewart)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max (2021, 2019, and 2018 winner in category and 2015 winner in News & Information)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 and 2022 winner in category)

Conan O’Brien Must Go – HBO | Max

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – HBO | Max

The Traitors – Peacock

Top Chef – Bravo

We’re Here – HBO | Max

Welcome to Wrexham – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Doctor Who – Disney+

Heartstopper – Netflix

My Adventures with Superman – Adult Swim

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

Renegade Nell – Disney+

X-Men ’97 – Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming