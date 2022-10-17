‘The Crown’: Meet Season 5 Cast in New Character Portraits (PHOTOS)

The Crown is nearly back for its long-awaited fifth season, and Netflix is giving fans a closer look at the latest cast of royals in new character portraits.

Shared on the show’s social pages, the theme of the posters is “A House Divided,” as the main poster, below, declares. In the middle is Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Imelda Staunton) who observes the growing chasm between her son Prince Charles and his wife, Princess Diana. Portraying the tumultuous pair this time around are fellow newbies Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

Joining them as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret are Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville. This marks the second change in major casting since the show’s 2016 debut. Originally, the Queen, Prince Philip, and Princess Margaret were portrayed by Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby. In Season 3, the first casting change came when they were replaced by Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter, with Joshua O’Connor joining as Prince Charles, and Emma Corrin debuting as Princess Diana in Season 4.

Season 5 sees the Royal Family take on a new decade as the public begins to question their role in ’90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession to the throne, she reflects on a reign that has included nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television, and the twilight of the British Empire.

New challenges brew on the horizon, both political and personal, particularly as pressures mount regarding Prince Charles’ desire to divorce Diana. As rumors circulate and divides are deepened, viewers will see a very different dynamic between the family at the center of this series. Scroll down to see the character portraits, and stay tuned for more on The Crown as we approach the Season 5 premiere.

The Crown, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, November 9, Netflix