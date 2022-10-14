The Crown‘s fifth season is nearly here and in anticipation of the upcoming episodes, Netflix is offering fans a first look at new photos featuring the Royal Family.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, the critically acclaimed Emmy-winning series is based on historical events, dramatizing the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that ultimately shaped her reign. As the monarchy enters a new decade in the latest chapter, they’re presented with one of their biggest challenges to date, as they question their role in ’90s Britain.

Set to arrive Wednesday, November 9, The Crown‘s fifth season will include 10 all-new hour-long episodes executive produced by Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, and Jessica Hobbs. As fans of the Netflix hit have become accustomed to, Season 5 marks the shift from one set of stars to another as older actors replace the ensemble from Seasons 3 and 4.

Among Season 5’s pool of talent is Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Below, scroll through for a first look at some of these stars in character, as well as remarks shared by the actors for Netflix. And mark your calendars for the return of The Crown later this fall on Netflix.

The Crown, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, November 6, Netflix