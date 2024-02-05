We’re getting closer to finding out just what the “next stage” is with the Morpho machine! Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for Season 2 of The Big Door Prize and released the first photos from the Chris O’Dowd-starring series.

The dramedy returns on Wednesday, April 24, with the first two episodes, followed by one a week through the second-season finale on June 19. Check out the photos that have been released of several members of the cast below.

In Season 2 of The Big Door Prize, based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, the Morpho machine readies the residents of Deerfield for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form, and new questions are asked. Dusty (O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials, and about the Morpho itself.

“I feel like this first stage is telling everybody their potential. And the show discusses this idea of potential versus destiny. Destiny is something that’s bound to happen, and potential is something that could happen, potentially happen. And one thing that I’m fascinated by with the show is this idea of the saying ‘seeing is believing,’ but I’ve heard that the saying should be “believing is seeing,” right? Where if you believe something hard enough, that’s what you’ll actually end up seeing in its place,” Segarra told TV Insider in June 2023.

“So if this first season is forcing people to shift their view — sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad — you’re going to see that it’s making people happy. They’re pursuing these dreams that they might have always had. And the next stage is maybe them realizing that what they had might have made them just as happy, or if they put as much love and energy into what they had, who knows where they’d end up now? So I think the next stage just goes deeper on this idea of what you have versus what you had and what you will have.”

The Big Door Prize, produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon, was created by David West Read, who serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Kim Young-Kyu and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon; Bill Bost, and Sarah Walker. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha, and Declan Lowney direct the series.

Check out photos from Season 2 below.

The Big Door Prize, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Wednesday, April 24, Apple TV+