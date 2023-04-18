‘The Big Door Prize’ Has a Big Event in the Works in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The Big Door Prize‘s sweet, small-town characters continue to charm (and change) as they embrace the destinies they may be intended for. And we’ll see more of that in the April 19 episode, “Beau.”

Having been redirected, and in some cases thrown completely off course, by tiny envelopes dispensed by a mysterious vending machine named Morpho, the residents of Deerfield are all about looking at their lives with a new POV and making upgrades if needed. It’s adorable, unusual, and we are loving it.

But it’s not all quirk and comedy. So far, the Apple TV+ series has spent each episode focusing on a specific local — this week, it’s Aaron Roman Weiner’s Zamboni driver Beau — and there’s always some sort of pain beneath the surface.

In this case, it’s how Beau’s grief over the loss of his son Kolton has blinded him to seeing how the boy’s twin, Jacob (Sammy Fourlas), is suffering as well. And since the show so smartly knows how to explore how the supporting ensemble fits into the world of each episode’s central figure, we get a whole lot of info about not just Jacob, but Kolton’s ex Trina (Djouliet Amara), the daughter of scooter-riding school teacher Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and destined-to-be-royalty Cass (the terrific Gabrielle Dennis).

In addition, we get a development that will become a larger issue as the season progresses: Cass’ plan for a “gala fundraiser” to help Deerfield’s finest achieve their new destinies, as seen in the above exclusive sneak peek. Given that nobody in town even knows where the Morpho machine came from, there are still a lot of questions to consider. Are its envelopes of fate even accurate? Have any other towns had this experience? And most importantly, can Deerfield even handle such a massive shift in the dynamics among its people all at the same time? And will this gala have parking for Dusty’s scooter?

Watch the clip above and tune in for the episode on Wednesday on Apple TV+!

The Big Door Prize, Wednesdays, Apple TV+