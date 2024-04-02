On Tuesday’s edition of The View, the hosts dug into a wealth of hot-button issues, starting with Donald Trump‘s social media posting of an image showing President Joe Biden bound and lying horizontally on the back of a truck embellished with Trump flags. The image was roundly rebuked by the news media, which largely refused to show the image, and host Whoopi Goldberg opened the show by suggesting the former POTUS needs a visit from the Secret Service.

“You Know Who spent the most sacred weekend on the Catholic calendar posting rants about the judge in his New York fraud case, making false claims about the judge’s daughter, and reposting a violent image of President Biden that we are not going to show you here today,” Goldberg said. “These rants violate the court’s gag order, so why does he keep getting away with it? That image is so violent. What’s the difference between what Kathy Griffin did and what he did?”

Goldberg was referring, of course, to the 2017 incident in which Griffin posted a photo of herself holding a blood-soaked severed head that looked like the then-president. Griffin’s career was badly damaged as a result of that stunt — including losing her longtime role as CNN’s New Year’s Eve co-host — and she was put on a no-fly list in addition to being warned by the Secret Service and investigated by the Department of Justice.

“She did what she does as a comic, but are the Secret Service going to be visiting him and giving him warnings about putting violent imagery?” Goldberg pondered.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, for one, agreed that “they should,” adding, “Everyone should be treated equally under the law.” Hostin went on to say that posts like the one in question indicate, “Trump has given people permission, license to be politically violent. And this is from the very, very beginning.”

Meanwhile, former Trump administration member Alyssa Farah Griffin predicted Trump’s social media behavior would harm his chances of returning to the White House: “He lacks the most basic instincts around impulse control, and I think that’s going to hurt him the closer we get to the election,” she said.

REAL DANGERS OF TRUMP’S RHETORIC? After former Pres. Trump spent Easter weekend posting rants about the judge in his New York fraud case and reposting a violent image of Pres. Biden, #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vXimXB3rWp — The View (@TheView) April 2, 2024

