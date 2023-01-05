The Bachelor returns for its 27th season on Monday, January 23, and ABC has now revealed the 30 women hoping to find love with Zach Shallcross. (The network previously unveiled 32 potential contestants in October, per usual, ahead of the official announcement.) Among the women vying for his heart are five who previously met him on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose: Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat, and Christina.

Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who appeared in The Bachelorette Season 19 and won over Bachelor Nation with his quiet charm, wit, and openness to find lasting love. He put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first with his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through.

Shallcross is a family man at heart, and he splits his time between Texas and Orange County. His parents have been married over 30 years and have shown him what true love looks like. He wants to find a love that echoes that standard. He’s eager to start his journey back home in Southern California.

Scroll down to meet the 30 women hoping to find love this season with Shallcross.

The Bachelor, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, January 23, 8/7c, ABC