‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Meet Zach Shallcross’ 30 Contestants (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Vanessa, Brianna, and Christina in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The Bachelor

 More

The Bachelor returns for its 27th season on Monday, January 23, and ABC has now revealed the 30 women hoping to find love with Zach Shallcross. (The network previously unveiled 32 potential contestants in October, per usual, ahead of the official announcement.) Among the women vying for his heart are five who previously met him on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose: Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat, and Christina.

Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who appeared in The Bachelorette Season 19 and won over Bachelor Nation with his quiet charm, wit, and openness to find lasting love. He put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first with his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through.

Shallcross is a family man at heart, and he splits his time between Texas and Orange County. His parents have been married over 30 years and have shown him what true love looks like. He wants to find a love that echoes that standard. He’s eager to start his journey back home in Southern California.

Scroll down to meet the 30 women hoping to find love this season with Shallcross.

The Bachelor, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, January 23, 8/7c, ABC

Aly in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aly

26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Anastasia

30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ariel

28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Bailey

27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

(previously met Zach on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose)

Becca in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Becca

25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.

Brianna in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brianna

24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.

(previously met Zach on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose)

Brooklyn in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brooklyn

25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

(previously met Zach on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose)

Cara in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Cara

27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cat in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Cat

26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

(previously met Zach on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose)

Charity in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Charity

26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Christina

26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

(previously met Zach on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose)

Davia in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Davia

25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabi in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Gabi

25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Genevie

26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Greer

24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Holland in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Holland

24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.

Jessica in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jessica

23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaity in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kaity

27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas

Katherine in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Katherine

26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kimberly

30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kylee

25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Lekha in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Lekha

29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.

Madison in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Madison

26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Mercedes

24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L. in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Olivia L.

24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M. in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Olivia M.

25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Sonia

29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Vanessa

23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.

Victoria J. in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Victoria J.

30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E. in 'The Bachelor'
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Viktoria E.

29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

The Bachelor

Zach Shallcross

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'NCIS,' 'The Goldbergs,' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
1
Ratings Check-In: Which Long-Running Shows Could Be Ending?
Jake Lockett, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Alberto Rosende in 'Chicago Fire'
2
‘Chicago Fire’: How Does That Explosion Affect Kidd & Carver?
Ryan Eggold in 'New Amsterdam' - Season 5
3
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale Promo: One Last ‘How Can I Help’ (PHOTOS)
Rosie O'Donnell and Barbara Walters on 'The View'
4
‘The View’: Rosie O’Donnell Explains Why She Missed Barbara Walters Tribute
'The Flash' star Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell
5
‘Arrow’ Icon Stephen Amell Suits Back Up for ‘The Flash’ Final Season