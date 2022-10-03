He didn’t get a happily-ever-after with Rachel Recchia during The Bachelorette Season 19, but Zach Shallcross has dozens of other romantic prospects now, as the star of The Bachelor Season 27.

In fact, ABC recently revealed the potential Season 27 contestants on Facebook, and the list includes two Olivias, two Vanessas, a Victoria and a Viktoria, and 26 other women.

“I’m obviously really nervous, but honestly, this is obviously a once-in-a-lifetime, awesome, incredible opportunity,” Zach told host Jesse Palmer during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale after Jesse heralded him as the next Bachelor lead. “I’m ready to find my person, my best friend, and that breakup [with Rachel] didn’t deter it.”

Scroll down to see the 32 candidates for Season 27.

The Bachelor, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, January 23, 2023, 8/7c, ABC