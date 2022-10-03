‘The Bachelor’: Meet Zach Shallcross’ 32 Potential Season 27 Contestants (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
The Bachelor Season 27 Rebecca Alyssa Lekha
ABC/Facebook

He didn’t get a happily-ever-after with Rachel Recchia during The Bachelorette Season 19, but Zach Shallcross has dozens of other romantic prospects now, as the star of The Bachelor Season 27.

In fact, ABC recently revealed the potential Season 27 contestants on Facebook, and the list includes two Olivias, two Vanessas, a Victoria and a Viktoria, and 26 other women.

“I’m obviously really nervous, but honestly, this is obviously a once-in-a-lifetime, awesome, incredible opportunity,” Zach told host Jesse Palmer during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale after Jesse heralded him as the next Bachelor lead. “I’m ready to find my person, my best friend, and that breakup [with Rachel] didn’t deter it.”

Scroll down to see the 32 candidates for Season 27.

The Bachelor, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, January 23, 2023, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelor Season 27 Alyssa
ABC/Facebook

Alyssa

Smyrna, GA, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Anastasia
ABC/Facebook

Anastasia

Baltimore, MD, 30

The Bachelor Season 27 Ariele
ABC/Facebook

Ariele

New York, NY, 28

The Bachelor Season 27 Bailey
ABC/Facebook

Bailey

Nashville, TN, 27

The Bachelor Season 27 Brianna
ABC/Facebook

Brianna

Jersey City, NJ, 24

The Bachelor Season 27 Brooklyn
ABC/Facebook

Brooklyn

Mineola, TX, 25

The Bachelor Season 27 Cara
ABC/Facebook

Cara

New York, NY, 27

The Bachelor Season 27 Cat
ABC/Facebook

Cat

New York, NY, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Charity
ABC/Facebook

Charity

Columbus, GA, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Christina
ABC/Facebook

Christina

Hendersonville, TN, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Davia
ABC/Facebook

Davia

Mt. Pleasant, SC, 25

The Bachelor Season 27 Gabriella
ABC/Facebook

Gabriella

Houston, TX, 25

The Bachelor Season 27 Genevie
ABC/Facebook

Genevie

Baltimore, MD, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Greer
ABC/Facebook

Greer

New York, NY, 24

The Bachelor Season 27 Holland
ABC/Facebook

Holland

Boca Raton, FL, 24

The Bachelor Season 27 Jessica
ABC/Facebook

Jessica

Winter Springs, FL, 23

The Bachelor Season 27 Kaitlyn
ABC/Facebook

Kaitlyn

San Antonio, TX, 27

The Bachelor Season 27 Katherine
ABC/Facebook

Katherine

Tampa, FL, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Kimberly
ABC/Facebook

Kimberly

Hollywood, CA, 30

The Bachelor Season 27 Kylee
ABC/Facebook

Kylee

Charlotte, NC, 24

The Bachelor Season 27 Lekha
ABC/Facebook

Lekha

Miami, FL, 29

The Bachelor Season 27 Madison
ABC/Facebook

Madison

Dilworth, MN, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Mercedes
ABC/Facebook

Mercedes

Nashville, TN, 24

The Bachelor Season 27 Olivia L
ABC/Facebook

Olivia L.

Churchville, NY, 24

The Bachelor Season 27 Olivia M
ABC/Facebook

Olivia M.

Cincinnati, OH, 25

The Bachelor Season 27 Rebecca
ABC/Facebook

Rebecca

Burbank, CA, 25

The Bachelor Season 27 Sloan
ABC/Facebook

Sloan

Santa Monica, CA, 24

The Bachelor Season 27 Sonia
ABC/Facebook

Sonia

New York, NY, 28

The Bachelor Season 27 Vanessa D
ABC/Facebook

Vanessa D.

Baton Rouge, LA, 23

The Bachelor Season 27 Vanessa E
ABC/Facebook

Vanessa E.

Scottsdale, AZ, 26

The Bachelor Season 27 Victoria
ABC/Facebook

Victoria

Fort Worth, TX, 30

The Bachelor Season 27 Viktoria
ABC/Facebook

Viktoria

New York, NY, 28

The Bachelor - ABC

The Bachelor where to stream

The Bachelor

Zach Shallcross