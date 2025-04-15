Meeting on The Bachelor has its perks. For instance, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got to visit Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, in Hawai’i when American Idol was filmed there in February.

The two episodes that were filmed in Hawai’i aired on April 13 and 14, and host Ryan Seacrest shared behind-the-scenes photos with The Bachelor lovebirds, as well as other influencers who visited the resort, on Instagram. In one shot, Seacrest, Graziadei, Anderson, and Luke Bryan posed for a photo in their best Hawaiian-themed gear.

“So much fun,” Anderson wrote in the comments section, along with some heart emojis, while Graziadei said, “Always good to see you !” Anderson also made sure to address a commenter who wrote, “Kelsey looks like she is having a baby with that dress.” In response, she said, “No I don’t.”

When the trip actually happened, Graziadei also posted some selfies with his fiancée on his own page. One shot showed them in front of the massive Idol sign that was behind the stage where the top 24 contestants performed.

Following the airing of the pre-taped episodes, Idol viewers had the chance to vote for their favorite artists for the first time. The 20 singers with the most votes will perform songs of faith during a special three-hour episode on Easter Sunday. From there, the top 14 will be revealed and perform once again on the Monday, April 21, live episode.

Meanwhile, Anderson and Graziadei have been keeping quite busy themselves in the months since they visited Hawai’i. He’s been on the Dancing With the Stars tour and traveling in between, while she’s been working on various partnerships of her own. The duo reunited at Coachella over the weekend before Graziadei returned to the final leg of the tour.

It’s been a year and a half since Graziadei proposed to Anderson in Season 28 of The Bachelor, which then aired in early 2024. He recently confirmed that they’d finally hired a wedding planner but still don’t have a date on the books for their nuptials just yet.

