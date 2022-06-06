More dead are coming to AMC this summer.

The highly anticipated anthology Tales of the Walking Dead is set to premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+. There’s a bonus: The first two episodes will begin streaming that same night on AMC+. After that, episodes will be available to stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21.

Tales, set in the Walking Dead Universe, consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view, as well as high stakes and life-threatening choices and situations. The series will introduce fans to more worlds, mythos, and mysteries within the universe.

The anthology stars Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton (the Whisperers’ leader Alpha on The Walking Dead), Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez. Check out first photos of the stars below.

Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, and Ron Underwood each directed an episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis directing the other three. Tales of the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell. It is produced by AMC Studios.

Tales of the Walking Dead, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 14, 9/8c, AMC & AMC+