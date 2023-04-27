Our days with the Dead may be limited, but you can watch them (and so much more!) whenever you want with the latest to enter the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) space: Sling Freestream.

Among Freestream’s offerings — at genuinely no cost to you, the viewer — is The Walking Dead Universe channel, featuring all series in the franchise including the aforementioned Fear the Walking Dead (with the first part of its eighth and final season premiering May 14). But that’s just the tip of the iceberg — it also gives you access to the first episode of buzzy series like Starz’s Outlander (in case you’ve been suffering in the Droughtlander ahead of Season 7 return this June).

Read on for our guide on the new service below to discover why it’s worth signing up!

What Is Sling Freestream?

Freestream promises “free TV on your terms.” (That will give you plenty of time to catch up before those first six episodes of Fear‘s final season premiere.) As stated in the name, it’s at no expense to you, the user, which should help your wallet likely already taking a hit each month with those other costly services adding up.

How Do You Get Freestream?

Once Freestream launches on Thursday, April 27, all you need to do is sign up for an account with your email address; no credit card is required. After that, you will be able to stream across any supported device. Those devices include smart TV and players (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and more), phones and computers (Chrome, Amazon Fire Tablets, Android Mobile, iOS 11, Safari, Windows 10), and the Xbox Series X|S gaming console.

Is There On Demand Content on Sling Freestream?

Freestream has many options available on demand, including 40,000 movies and popular and recognizable TV channels in many genres. With shows, movies, and news you’ll love, you’ll want to check it out. And as mentioned above, you can test out new or popular series like AMC’s Lucky Hank and Starz’s Outlander and Gaslit by watching the first episodes free with no Starz or AMC+ subscription required. Plus, it’s easy to find what you’re looking for, which is important with all the options out there.

What Shows Are Available on Freestream?

Sling Freestream also offers programs live, including over 210 free channels. There’s plenty to appeal to for TV fans of drama (AMC and FX), reality (Bravo and TLC), and romantic and thrilling films (Lifetime and Hallmark), as well as news and game shows. And among its top-watched programming are: Fear the Walking Dead, South Park, Rick & Morty, Hell’s Kitchen, Workaholics, Growing Up Hip Hop, Match Game, and news programs from ABC and CBS.

There’s also classic TV (which can be hard to find!), such as The Newlywed Game, Classic Concentration, Super Password, and Mystery Science 300.

And if you are in search of something light and quick, there are short format compilation video channels, including ones for the whole family, from America’s Funniest Home Videos and Nick Jr. Pluto. As you can see, you can get access to content you might otherwise have to look for in multiple places, all on one service.

Check out those and much more as part of Sling Freestream, just in time for the beginning of the end of Fear the Walking Dead.