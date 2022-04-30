7 ‘Walking Dead’ Characters Who Could Join Daryl in Europe

Many The Walking Dead fans took a crossbow arrow to the heart when the news broke that Melissa McBride — a.k.a., one of Dead‘s original badasses, Carol Peletier — would no longer be part of the show that had been announced as a Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol spinoff. In that same press release, AMC dropped another shocker: That spinoff, which had been announced as a “road show” for the beloved duo that would take them across the country, would now be set and filmed in Europe. Wow.

But is Daryl going to go overseas alone? Surely, someone from his old group might go with him? Here, we’re speculating as to who — if anyone — might wind up with Daryl for the ride.

Lydia

TWD has sidelined the Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Daryl storyline a bit for plot reasons (now she seems to be closer with Negan [Jeffrey Dean Morgan]), but in earlier seasons their nearly father-daughter bond was truly heartwarming. While we’re not sure Daryl would willingly take young Lydia across the ocean if she could live happily somewhere else, we did enjoy their dynamic. It would be nice to get more scenes with them.

Aaron

Although Aaron (Ross Marquand) is paired most frequently with his buddy Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) now, he and Daryl had a good friendship in seasons past. Aaron’s character has always seemed to call for more exploration and focus than he gets — seriously, we still don’t know his last name! — and a good way for him to get that development would be for him to show up on a spinoff. Of course, all of this assumes he survives the last eight episodes… which definitely might not happen, since he seems a good candidate for Rick’s comic death.

Michonne

Michonne

Years later, we’re still wondering what happened to this sword-swinging badass. A good way to answer that question — and generate fan buzz — would be to have Michonne (Danai Gurira) show up in the Daryl spinoff. Maybe then we’d have some questions answered, like who the group was that she found at the end of her final episode and whether she’s made progress in her search for Rick (Andrew Lincoln). Plus, given Michonne’s longevity on the show and general awesomeness, it would just be nice to see her again.

Rosita

We didn’t go into Season 11 thinking we’d get a cool new friendship for Daryl, but that’s exactly what we got when he and Rosita (Christian Serratos) joined the Commonwealth army. While their bond doesn’t have seasons-worth of development or the “soulmate-type” nature of Carol and Daryl’s relationship, they do work well together. With that said, for Rosita to accompany Daryl she’d likely have to leave her daughter, Coco, behind, and we’re not sure we see that happening. She’d also have to survive Season 11, too.

Rick

This is probably the answer that many fans are hoping for. With the spinoff filming overseas, it just might be possible for Lincoln to make an appearance, especially since Lincoln originally left the series to spend time with his family in England. (We’re still crossing our fingers that he shows up in the main show’s series finale, though!) If Daryl going across the pond has something to do with the CRM, the chances of this happening increase exponentially.

Connie

Undoubtedly, some fans will be rooting for “Donnie” to go to Europe now that it seems “Caryl” won’t be heading out on the road together to New Mexico. We’re guessing the viability of this theory depends on how things go between Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) in the next eight episodes, which have already been shot, or whether or not she and Daryl become a couple by the series finale. If not, their friendship is still sweet, so it makes sense that some fans would want to continue seeing them together. But this might also depend on Ridloff’s schedule now that she’s part of the notoriously crossover-prone Marvel Cinematic Universe (this same condition would also apply to Gurira). Plus, Connie has her sister to consider: Would she leave Kelly (Angel Theory) behind?

Dog

If we’re not getting Daryl, Carol and Dog, the least this show can give us is Daryl and Dog. Please.

