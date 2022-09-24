This week’s releases had us feeling all the feels, all at once.

It was broadcast premiere week, which returned our attention to the ups and (mostly) downs of the tumultuous relationship between Chicago Fire’s Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer), while The Neighborhood reminded us of the unadulterated excitement — and the heartbreaking losses — that accompany the introduction of new technology.

Meanwhile, we got our dark humor fix from Daemon (Matt Smith) in HBO’s House of the Dragon, and Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story chilled us to our very cores. It’s been a whirlwind we haven’t quite come down from, but we are anything but bored.

Which lines did we find the most captivating? Read further to find out.