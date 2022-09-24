Best Lines of the Week (September 16-22): ‘I’m Positively Bereft, Such a Tragic Accident’

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon
HBO

This week’s releases had us feeling all the feels, all at once.

It was broadcast premiere week, which returned our attention to the ups and (mostly) downs of the tumultuous relationship between Chicago Fire’s Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer), while The Neighborhood reminded us of the unadulterated excitement — and the heartbreaking losses — that accompany the introduction of new technology.

Meanwhile, we got our dark humor fix from Daemon (Matt Smith) in HBO’s House of the Dragon, and Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story chilled us to our very cores. It’s been a whirlwind we haven’t quite come down from, but we are anything but bored.

Which lines did we find the most captivating? Read further to find out.

Sadie Soverall, Hannah Jo van der Westhuysen in Fate The Winx Saga
Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Beatrix: “I have no one Stella. No one in the entire world.”

Stella: “You had me.”

—Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), tells Stella (Hannah Jo van der Westhuysen) the reason she helped the enemy was because he gave her details about her forgotten past.

Ryan Eggold in New Amsterdam
NBC

New Amsterdam (NBC)

“Please don’t lose your light, may it shine again even brighter than before.”

—Helen’s (Freema Agyeman) breakup letter to Max (Ryan Eggold)

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon
HBO

House of the Dragon (HBO)

“Ah yes terrible thing, I’m positively bereft, such a tragic accident.”

—Daemon sarcastically tells Gerold Royce (Owen Oakeshott) that he feels saddened by the death of his wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford).

Danny Ramirez in Tales of the Walking Dead
AMC

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC)

Eric: “You’re just gonna give us a death sentence?”

Dona Alma: “We’re all heading in that direction.”

—Eric (Danny Ramirez) questions why La Dona (Julie Carmen) doesn’t allow him and his girlfriend Idalia (Daniella Pineda) to live in her house.

Eliza Bennett, Maddison Brown in Dyansty
The CW

Dynasty (The CW)

Amanda:-”Wait, that’s Steven? That’s really my brother?”

Kirby: “Mine, too. You and I are not related as far as I know”

—Amanda (Eliza Bennett) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) are happy to see Steven (James Mackay) back but make sure to make the familial distinction between them clear.

Kara Killmer in Chicago Fire
NBC

Chicago Fire (NBC)

“Our stars just didn’t align, that’s all. The timing just wasn’t right. But Matt, maybe someday…”

—Brett (Kara Killmer) breaks up with Casey (Jesse Spencer) over the phone after realizing their long-distance relationship isn’t working.

Evan Peters in Monster
Netflix

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

“Oh. I forgot. My, uh, my tropical fish died. They get this disease. It’s… it’s called ich.”

—Jeffrey (Evan Peters) makes up an excuse to his neighbor for the smell of “bad meat” coming from his apartment.

Donald Glover in Atlanta
FX

Atlanta (FX)

“I had to get a second opinion. They got me walking around like Alita: Battle Angel all weekend.”

—Earn (Donald Glover) tells his therapist about the EKG test attached to his chest in an effort to uncover the cause of his heart problems.

Keegan Michael Key in Reboot
Hulu

Reboot (Hulu)

“It is both the funniest thing that you’ve ever read and you won’t laugh once.”

—Actor Reed Sterling (Keegan-Michael Key) aptly describes the script for the reboot of his old sitcom, Step Right Up.

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary
ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

“What the hell, Gritty?! You’re supposed to be here next Monday, what are you doing here?”

—Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) yells at Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty for his early — but scheduled — arrival.

Cedric the Entertainer in The Neighborhood
CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS)

“You know, it used to be there wasn’t a couch in a four-block radius that didn’t know my butt personally. Now everybody just sticks to themselves.”

—Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) lamenting the negative impact of modern technology on the sense of community within the neighborhood.

