It’s a good day to be a fan of S.W.A.T. as the formerly canceled series has been renewed for an eighth season at CBS following its ongoing seventh season, which had originally been intended as its last.

S.W.A.T. will officially be back for the 2024-2025 television season with star Shemar Moore at the front once again, and the renewal hasn’t been designated as a final season either. This is surely welcome news for viewers who were upset in 2023 when the show was initially canceled after Season 6.

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios, and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

“S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become,” said Shemar Moore, series star and executive producer. “I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed, and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast, and writers, and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative, and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

For those less familiar with the series, S.W.A.T. follows Moore’s Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, an L.A.-based S.W.A.T. Sergeant who leads an elite tactical team that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between his loyalty to the community that raised him and his brothers in blue, Hondo bridges the divide between his two worlds.

Regarding the renewal, co-showrunner Shawn Ryan said, “It’s a privilege to get to deliver more S.W.A.T. stories to our incredible fans. This season eight pickup is a testament to our showrunner Andy Dettmann, Shemar Moore, the rest of our talented cast, and our dedicated crew who continue to produce television that resonates with so many people.”

Meanwhile, Dettman added, “All of us at S.W.A.T. are thrilled by the news of a season eight. Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of season seven, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by S.W.A.T.’s signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season.”

And such was the case! What do you think of the renewal news? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for updates on S.W.A.T.‘s eighth season as it takes shape at CBS.

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+