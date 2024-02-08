‘S.W.A.T.’: Shemar Moore Teases How Final Season Ends, Shares Optimism About Show’s Future

Shemar Moore couldn’t be happier that S.W.A.T., which was initially canceled last May before the decision was reversed three days later, is back, with the seventh season premiering on February 16. It’s said to be the final season, but is there hope for more? Moore’s being optimistic.

“We are prepared for it to be the final season, and you’ll see that in these 13 episodes,” he tells TV Insider. They’ve already shot seven of those episodes, and he already knows the arc of the rest of the season. “I’m very appreciative and proud of what the writing staff and producers have come up with to kind of put the button on the characters and the show. You’re getting a little bit of everything. Hondo may be the leader, and me, Shemar may be the lead of the show, but it ain’t all about me. It takes a village, and I love that every character is going to get their moments to shine in these final episodes.”

While he says it’s “sad” and “bittersweet” if the show does end this year, “we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished. We’ve taken a show, and obviously I’m biased, but there’s no such thing as the best show. But I think as far as network, we’re a very unique show,” he continues. “We’re almost like watching an action movie, but on TV. Our signature is the action, but we got a lot of heart. There’s a lot of grit. Oftentimes, there’s nice moving messages to the stories, and I’m just proud to be a leader, to be the leader of the team on this show.”

Right now, this is said to be the final season, and if it is, “we’re going out guns blazing,” Moore promises. “There are a lot of surprises. It’s not a squeaky-clean season. What I mean is SWAT’s going to be tested, which I think is interesting. There’s going to be friction. SWAT’s going to be challenged to whether or not they can save the day or not. But again, there are going to be some surprises, things that the fans are not expecting, which I think just makes for juicy TV. But by the time we get to 13, I know SWAT will stand triumphant, and if that’s goodbye, then we walk off into the sunset proud.”

Still, given how this final season came about and that un-cancellation, as well as other networks and streaming services picking up canceled shows often enough, it would be remiss to rule out the possibility here completely, right?

“I’m an optimistic person that maybe it’s the final season, maybe it’s not. That’s just me talking because this game is all about numbers. It’s money, budget, and numbers. We’re top 15 on Netflix. We’ve been in the top 10. We were number one for a minute. We’ve been steady in the top 15,” Moore says. “And I think if the numbers are good, I mean maybe the powers to be at Sony, at CBS, the people that make the decisions, maybe they have something to rethink. And if that happens, I’d be more than proud to continue this show. If it’s goodbye, then I say thank you, and I’m grateful for the years. And then that door closes, and then I go kick down the next door.”

Moore also couldn’t be prouder of the work everyone is putting in on the CBS drama. “We’re all collectively doing a really good job. The writing is wonderful. The actors are stepping up. There’s about 300 of us—it takes a village to make this show,” he says.

S.W.A.T., Season 7 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 8/7c, CBS