‘Supernatural’ Flashes Back to a Case With Young Dean & Sam (PHOTOS)

It’s time to go back to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) childhoods as they tackle a hunt in the present that should have been closed years ago.

In the October 22 episode, “Drag Me Away (From You),” Supernatural introduces a new young Sam (Christian Michael Cooper) and Dean (Paxton Singleton). (Fans previously saw the Winchesters as kids in a few episodes, including Season 3’s “A Very Supernatural Christmas” and Season 4’s “After School Special.”) In this case, the adult hunters return to a motel from their past to investigate the murder of a childhood friend and a case they’d thought had been solved.

As the photos (below) also show, Dean meets with the current Death, Billie (Lisa Berry), who’s the one getting nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert) ready to kill God (Rob Benedict) and his sister Amara (Emily Swallow). Did angel Castiel (Misha Collins) fill him in on what Jack told him in “Gimme Shelter” (and asked him not to tell the brothers), that to kill the two cosmic beings, he will die, too? He was going to tell Dean something at the end of the latest episode, but until we get confirmation onscreen, we can’t be certain what it was.

Lisa Berry as Billie and Jensen Ackles as Dean in Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16
Colin Bentley/The CW

How much is Billie (Lisa Berry) going to share with Dean (Jensen Ackles) about her plan to kill God?

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester in Supernatural - Season 15 Episode 16
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Dean

Kelsey Crane as Caitlin in Supernatural - Season 15, Episode 16 - 'Drag Me Away (From You)'
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Kelsey Crane plays the present-day Caitlin.

Jared Padalecki Jensen Ackles Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Kelsey Crane
Bettina Strauss/The CW

What’s in that folder?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Sam Dean Caitlin
Bettina Strauss/The CW

What does Caitlin have to tell them?

Paxton Singleton Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Young Dean
Colin Bentley/The CW

Paxton Singleton as Young Dean

Christian Michael Cooper Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Young Sam
Colin Bentley/The CW

Christian Michael Cooper as Young Sam

Young Caitlin Dean Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16
Colin Bentley/The CW

Young Caitlin (Elle McKinnon) and Dean

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Young Sasm Dean Research
Colin Bentley/The CW

Young Sam, Caitlin, Dean, and Travis (Liam Hughes)

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Young Kids Research Flashback
Colin Bentley/The CW

The kids researching

