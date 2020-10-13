'Supernatural': Which Is Your Favorite Winchester Undercover Disguise? (POLL)

Calling all Supernatural fans! As the beloved series comes to an end, we're asking you to think back over 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing and cast your vote. The winner will be announced at a later date on TV Insider, and also appear in TV Guide Magazine's November 9 tribute to Supernatural, available on newsstands November 5.

Over 15 seasons, the badass brothers at the center of The CW's Supernatural, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), have gone undercover a number of times to keep unsuspecting folks at bay while hunting monsters, demons, and everything in between.

As the end nears, we're asking the series' fandom to pick their absolute favorite undercover look. It was no easy task narrowing this down to five options, but journalists and trauma counselors (no matter how cute those button-down sweaters were) just didn't make the final cut.

Will the winner be the guys' iconic FBI look, which was recently updated from monkey suits with fake badges to fancy FBI jackets? Or one of the handful of times they put on a collar as false priests?

And don't forget those amazing one-off looks! How about when the two gave Orange Is the New Black vibes in Season 2's "Folsom Prison Blues" to save inmates from a vengeful spirit? Or when they saddled up as cowboys in Season 6's time-traveling caper "Frontierland"? (By the way, if you can't wait for Padalecki to star in the network's Walker reboot, rewatch this episode, stat!)

Sam and Dean had some great individual looks, too, so we also included in Dean's enthusiastic gym teacher in the Season 4 episode, "After School Special." While Sam was, unfortunately, rocking a janitor look, his older bro took on the role of substitute gym teacher — shorts and all!

Vote below for your favorite! And don't forget to also pick your all-time favorite Supernatural villain.

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW