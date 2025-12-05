Stranger Things‘ onscreen looks are always embracing the ’80s, but amid Hawkins’ shutdown from the outside world, it’s certainly starting to show in some of the characters’ hairdos, for better or worse.

While the authenticity feeds into the show’s era, hair designer Sarah Hindsgaul confesses that the severe ’80s styles sported onscreen are more often wigs, as she acknowledges some of the characters going wig free in Season 5 are Holly (Nell Fisher), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Steve “The Hair” Harrington (Joe Keery), who are wearing their own locks onscreen. But “for some people I’m using part of their own hair to sell it,” she revealed.

A couple of those individuals include Max (Sadie Sink) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who have partial hairpieces to achieve their respective onscreen dishevelment and mullet. Below, Hindsgaul is walking TV Insider through the “frizzy” tresses, “chemically treated” wigs, and pop culture influences behind the looks our favorite characters are donning this season.

Scroll down for an in-depth breakdown of how Volume 1’s looks came together, and see what Hindsgaul is teasing for Volume 2.

