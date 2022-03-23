‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Old Friends & New Faces Unite for a Fresh Mystery (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving viewers their latest look at Stranger Things Season 4 ahead of its return this May as familiar faces and new stars emerge in freshly-released images.

Kicking off with Volume One on May 27 (Volume Two arrives July 1), Stranger Things Season 4 is set six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Now, struggling in the aftermath, the friends at the center of this show are separated for the first time as the Byers, along with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) relocate to California, leaving the rest of the crew in Indiana.

As they navigate high school life, things for these teens aren’t much easier than they were before as new horrifying supernatural threats emerge. When a gruesome mystery arises, it could finally end the horrors of the Upside Down if solved.

While little else is given in terms of plot, several new first look photos are giving fans a glimpse of the action. Below, scroll through the sneak peek and stay tuned for more on Season 4 as Stranger Things‘ return approaches.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume One Premiere, Friday, May 27, Netflix