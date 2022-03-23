‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Old Friends & New Faces Unite for a Fresh Mystery (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving viewers their latest look at Stranger Things Season 4 ahead of its return this May as familiar faces and new stars emerge in freshly-released images.

Kicking off with Volume One on May 27 (Volume Two arrives July 1), Stranger Things Season 4 is set six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Now, struggling in the aftermath, the friends at the center of this show are separated for the first time as the Byers, along with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) relocate to California, leaving the rest of the crew in Indiana.

As they navigate high school life, things for these teens aren’t much easier than they were before as new horrifying supernatural threats emerge. When a gruesome mystery arises, it could finally end the horrors of the Upside Down if solved.

While little else is given in terms of plot, several new first look photos are giving fans a glimpse of the action. Below, scroll through the sneak peek and stay tuned for more on Season 4 as Stranger Things‘ return approaches.

Stranger Things David Harbour
A bloody Hopper (David Harbour) looks as determined as ever to figure out his next move after finding himself imprisoned.

Stranger Things Season 4 Joseph Quinn
New cast member Joseph Quinn resides over a game of D&D as Eddie.

Stranger Things Season 4 cast
Is it Stranger Things if there aren’t flashlights, and friends circled together to discuss a new mystery?

Stranger Things Season 4 Maya Hawke and Natalia Dyer
Robin (Maya Hawke) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) team up for some unknown task as they don matching prim and proper ’80s attire.

Stranger Things Season 4 Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp
Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and series newbie Argyle (Eduardo Franco) mean business based on their stance and glaring expressions.

Stranger Things Season 4 Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp
What could Mike, Eleven, and Will be looking at to create those reactions? We’re dying to know.

Stranger Things Season 4 Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard
Eleven leads the pack of her friends and chosen family, but who are they facing?

Stranger Things Season 4 Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo
Max (Sadie Sink) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) pay a visit to Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin at the video rental store. It seems they’re watching something together, perhaps some secret footage?

Stranger Things Season 4 Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin
Siblings Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) can’t contain they’re apparent joy as they flank Dustin.

Stranger Things Season 4 cast
Lucas, Max, Dustin, and Erica gear up for to climb a rope made out of bed sheets.

Stranger Things Season 4 cast
Eddie tags along with Steve, Nancy, and Robin for a spooky adventure if the dark tone of the setting is any indication.

Stranger Things Season 4 Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman
Could Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) be on their way to find Hopper? It seems like they were headed somewhere on that crashed plane in the background.

