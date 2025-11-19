Will ‘Special Forces’ Return for Season 5? Everything We Know so Far

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Special Forces Season 4
Pete Dadds/Fox

Since 2023, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has been putting celebrities to the test on a course that replicates training of the actual United States Special Forces. On November 20, the newest winner(s) of the show will be revealed during the Season 4 finale.

With another season winding down, fans are already looking ahead to what’s to come from the show in the future. Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Will Special Forces return for Season 5?

So far, Fox has not confirmed whether there will be a fifth season of Special Forces. Season 4’s renewal was announced in May 2025, while Season 3 was confirmed about one year prior, and Season 2 a year before that.

When does Special Forces Season 5 premiere?

Until there’s an official renewal for the show, we won’t know when it’s going to premiere.

Previously, there were two seasons of Special Forces in 2023, premiering in January and September. No new episodes of the show came out in 2024, but 2025 featured two seasons in January and September again.

Who are the Directing Staff for Special Forces Season 5?

While the celebrity “recruits” change every season, the Directing Staff (DS) has been the same for the majority of the show. Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, and Mark “Billy” Billingham have all been DS since Season 1, while Jovon “Q” Quarles joined in Season 2.

'Special Forces': Brittany Cartwright on Her Early Exit and Viewer Criticism
Related

'Special Forces': Brittany Cartwright on Her Early Exit and Viewer Criticism

The DS for Season 5 have not been confirmed yet, but it’s likely that the same four men will be back if the show returns.

Who is in the Special Forces Season 5 cast?

The cast won’t be announced until closer to the show’s premiere date. For Season 4, viewers learned who was part of the cast in August 2025, just over a month before the premiere.

Generally, the cast is made up of former athletes, reality stars, and other media personalities.

Keep checking back for updates on the show and cast.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4 Finale, Thursday, November 20, 9/8c, Fox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test key art
Rudy Reyes

Rudy Reyes

Mark

Mark "Billy" Billingham

Jason

Jason "Foxy" Fox

Jovon Quarles

Jovon Quarles

Kody Brown

Kody Brown

Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright

Randall Cobb

Eric Decker

Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker

Andrew East

Andrew East

Shawn Johnson East

Shawn Johnson East

Mark Estes

Gia Giudice

Gia Giudice

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman

Brianna LaPaglia

Brianna LaPaglia

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille

Ravi V. Patel

Ravi V. Patel

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett

Nick Young

Christie Pearce Rampone

Full Cast & Crew

FOX

Reality Series

2023–

TV14

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Special Forces: World's Toughest Test ›

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
TOP: ELAINE HENDRIX, ALAN BERSTEN, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON, ANDY RICHTER, EMMA SLATER, DYLAN EFRON, DANIELLA KARAGACHBOTTOM: JORDAN CHILES, EZRA SOSA, ALIX EARLE, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY
1
‘DWTS’ Semifinals Recap: Robert Tops the Leaderboard With a Near-Perfect Score
Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian - 'The Young and Restless'
2
Inside Danny & Cricket’s ‘Y&R’ Wedding With Lauralee Bell
Kate Mansi - 'General Hospital'
3
Kate Mansi Talks Her New Big ‘General Hospital’ Gig
Maurice Benard and Genie Francis on the 'State of Mind' podcast; Anthony Geary on 'General Hospital'
4
‘General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Makes Rare Appearance in Maurice Benard’s Video
Zac Efron with his sister Olivia on 'Dancing With the Stars'
5
Zac Efron Makes Surprise ‘DWTS’ Appearance to Support Dylan Efron