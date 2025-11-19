Since 2023, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has been putting celebrities to the test on a course that replicates training of the actual United States Special Forces. On November 20, the newest winner(s) of the show will be revealed during the Season 4 finale.

With another season winding down, fans are already looking ahead to what’s to come from the show in the future. Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Will Special Forces return for Season 5?

So far, Fox has not confirmed whether there will be a fifth season of Special Forces. Season 4’s renewal was announced in May 2025, while Season 3 was confirmed about one year prior, and Season 2 a year before that.

When does Special Forces Season 5 premiere?

Until there’s an official renewal for the show, we won’t know when it’s going to premiere.

Previously, there were two seasons of Special Forces in 2023, premiering in January and September. No new episodes of the show came out in 2024, but 2025 featured two seasons in January and September again.

Who are the Directing Staff for Special Forces Season 5?

While the celebrity “recruits” change every season, the Directing Staff (DS) has been the same for the majority of the show. Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, and Mark “Billy” Billingham have all been DS since Season 1, while Jovon “Q” Quarles joined in Season 2.

The DS for Season 5 have not been confirmed yet, but it’s likely that the same four men will be back if the show returns.

Who is in the Special Forces Season 5 cast?

The cast won’t be announced until closer to the show’s premiere date. For Season 4, viewers learned who was part of the cast in August 2025, just over a month before the premiere.

Generally, the cast is made up of former athletes, reality stars, and other media personalities.

Keep checking back for updates on the show and cast.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4 Finale, Thursday, November 20, 9/8c, Fox