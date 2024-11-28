Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Barash has gone through a few incarnations in Salem. First, he stepped in as Stefan O. DiMera, taking over the part from Tyler Christopher. After Stefan was killed, the story revealed that Stefan had a twin – blue-collar Jake, the part that gave Barash a continued presence on the show along with an unforgettable accent!

In a twist that soap fans have come to expect, Stefan was brought back after Jake was killed off. Now, neither character is on the canvas as Barash has exited the show. “Of course, the ego is like, ‘Oh, okay, that hurt,’” he shared with Soaps.com after learning he’d be leaving DAYS. “But I walked out of the office equal parts shocked and excited about what was around the corner.” The actor/singer continues to tour the country with his DAYS pals who comprise the band The Day Players. (Click here to see if the group is coming to a city or town near you.)