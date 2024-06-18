Soap Shocker! Trevor St. John Exits ‘The Young and the Restless’
Trevor St. John has announced his exit from The Young and the Restless.
The actor, who has played billionaire tycoon Tucker McCall on the series since 2022, announced on social media Tuesday, “Dear [Young and the Restless] fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase.”
St. John is referring, of course, to the fact that he’s not the first actor to portray the corporate mogul in the series; he was preceded by William Russ and Stephen Nichols.
“I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last. I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role,” his message continued before thanking fans directly.
The actor went on to plug his new movie, A Good Enough Day, which is available on Tubi.
