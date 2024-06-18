Soap Shocker! Trevor St. John Exits ‘The Young and the Restless’

Amanda Bell
Comments
Trevor St. John
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Trevor St. John has announced his exit from The Young and the Restless.

The actor, who has played billionaire tycoon Tucker McCall on the series since 2022, announced on social media Tuesday, “Dear [Young and the Restless] fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase.”

St. John is referring, of course, to the fact that he’s not the first actor to portray the corporate mogul in the series; he was preceded by William Russ and Stephen Nichols.

“I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last. I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role,” his message continued before thanking fans directly.

The actor went on to plug his new movie, A Good Enough Day, which is available on Tubi.

The Young and the Restless - CBS

The Young and the Restless where to stream

The Young and the Restless

Trevor St. John

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Keith Papini in 'Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini'
1
Keith Papini Reveals Where He Stands With Sherri Papini Today After Her Kidnapping Hoax
Vanessa Lachey in 'License to Thrill' – After a brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, the NCIS team tracks down a group of adrenaline-seeking thieves. Meanwhile, Tennant grows suspicious of Sam Hanna’s reasons for being in Hawai’i
2
Ask Matt: More ‘NCIS’ the Merrier? Plus, Miniseries Nostalgia and More
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in 'A Family Affair'; Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in 'Fly Me to the Moon'
3
‘A Family Affair’ & More 2024 Rom-Coms & Dramas to Swoon Over
Richard Coyle, Sir Ian McKellen and Toheeb Jimoh bow at the curtain call during the press night performance of
4
Ian McKellen Will Make ‘Full Recovery’ After Falling Off Stage During Theater Performance
Justin Timberlake
5
Justin Timberlake Arrested for Alleged DWI in New York