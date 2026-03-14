In 2004, the U.K.’s Channel 4 premiered a show called Shameless. Created by Paul Abbott, the drama was a gritty, darkly funny look at a working-class family in Manchester doing whatever they could to survive. Led by the eldest child, Fiona (Anne-Marie Duff), the series followed the chaotic lives of the Gallagher family on the fictional Chatsworth Estate as they scraped by through scams, odd jobs, and sheer stubborn resilience, all while dealing with their unreliable, alcoholic father Frank (David Threlfall).

The show ran for 11 seasons and became a massive hit, inspiring an American remake (and in-the-works revival) as well as several international versions. While each adaptation kept the same core themes, they introduced cultural differences specific to their regions. At their heart, most versions follow a large, working-class family with too many kids and a deeply unreliable father figure, all trying to survive in a rough neighborhood where the community may be chaotic, but the neighbors ultimately have each other’s backs.

Here are the different versions of Shameless and how they each put their own spin on the story, proving that no matter the country, Frank is still the same shamelessly irresponsible disaster at the center of it all.

Shameless, U.S. Version, Seasons 1 through 11 now streaming, Netflix

Shameless, U.K. Version, Seasons 1 through 11 now streaming, Hulu