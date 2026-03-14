How All 5 ‘Shameless’ Adaptations Stack Up Around the World

Erin Maxwell
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Shameless in America, Bizim Hikaye (Our Story) in Turkey, and 'Shameless' in the U.K.
Showtime; FOX Turkey; Channel

In 2004, the U.K.’s Channel 4 premiered a show called Shameless. Created by Paul Abbott, the drama was a gritty, darkly funny look at a working-class family in Manchester doing whatever they could to survive. Led by the eldest child, Fiona (Anne-Marie Duff), the series followed the chaotic lives of the Gallagher family on the fictional Chatsworth Estate as they scraped by through scams, odd jobs, and sheer stubborn resilience, all while dealing with their unreliable, alcoholic father Frank (David Threlfall).

The show ran for 11 seasons and became a massive hit, inspiring an American remake (and in-the-works revival) as well as several international versions. While each adaptation kept the same core themes, they introduced cultural differences specific to their regions. At their heart, most versions follow a large, working-class family with too many kids and a deeply unreliable father figure, all trying to survive in a rough neighborhood where the community may be chaotic, but the neighbors ultimately have each other’s backs.

Here are the different versions of Shameless and how they each put their own spin on the story, proving that no matter the country, Frank is still the same shamelessly irresponsible disaster at the center of it all.

Shameless, U.S. Version, Seasons 1 through 11 now streaming, Netflix

Shameless, U.K. Version, Seasons 1 through 11 now streaming, Hulu

 

 

Shameless, Season 1, for Channel 4/Company Pictures
Channel 4/Company Pictures

Shameless

United Kingdom (2004 – 2013)

Alcoholic Frank Gallagher lives in Manchester with his six kids — Fiona, Lip, Ian, Carl, Debbie, and Liam (Jody Latham, Gerard Kearns, Rebecca Ryan, Elliot Tittensor, Johnny Bennett) — where eldest daughter Fiona has spent most of her life acting as the family’s reluctant parent. While Frank drinks his way through the local pubs, Fiona does her best to keep the household afloat, juggling jobs, relationships, and the chaos that comes with raising five siblings.

Her boyfriend Steve (James McAvoy) is a charming but unreliable car thief, while neighbors Kev and Veronica (Dean Lennox Kelly and Maxine Peake) serve as the Gallaghers’ closest friends and occasional partners in crime. Meanwhile, their mother Monica — whose erratic behavior has long haunted the family — abandoned them, leaving Fiona to shoulder the responsibility.

As the series progresses, the Gallaghers become increasingly entangled with their rowdy neighbors, the Maguire family, whose wild antics eventually take center stage after many of the original Gallagher siblings leave the Chatsworth Estate. Though other Gallaghers kept popping up to keep the formula fresh.

The popular series set the groundwork for the other versions that would follow.

Shameless, Season 3, Showtime
Showtime

Shameless

America (2011 – 2021)

The Gallaghers are located in Chicago, where eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) struggles to keep her family afloat, not that her father Frank (William H. Macy) is much help. In this version, Frank is often played more for laughs, though he also takes far darker turns than his U.K. counterpart, such as when he calls Child Protective Services on his own children in a moment of childish revenge. Another key difference is economic. In the U.K. version, the family is largely supported by government welfare, while in the U.S. version the Gallaghers must scrape and claw for every dollar they can earn, with each child contributing to the household.

In the American adaptation, Kev and Veronica (Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton) are also far more involved in the Gallaghers’ lives, and the Maguire family is replaced by the Milkoviches. The eldest Milkovich son, Mickey (Noel Fisher), eventually marries Ian (Cameron Monaghan), creating one of the show’s most beloved long-running relationships.

Overall, the U.S. remake is more polished and dramatic, with storylines diverging significantly from the British version after Season 1. After Fiona leaves the series, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) increasingly steps into the role of reluctant family leader alongside Ian, helping keep the core Gallagher siblings together far longer than in the U.K. version.

By the end of the American series, Frank dies, and the Gallagher children each move toward their own version of a hard-earned, if slightly messy, happy ending.

Bizim Hikaye (Our Story); FOX Turkey
FOX Turkey

Bizim Hikaye (Our Story)

Turkey (2017–2019)

The Turkish version of Shameless is toned down considerably, removing much of the drug use, nudity, and homosexuality and instead focusing more on the family’s struggle with poverty and romance rather than overtly shameless behavior. The series centers on the Elibol family, who live in a poor neighborhood in Istanbul, with alcoholic father Fikri (Reha Özcan) relying heavily on his daughter Filiz (Hazal Kaya) to care for her five younger siblings. There is also an tough grandmother figure known as “Yedi Bela Aysel” (Seven Trouble Aysel, played by Ayşen Gruda) who helps the family in Season 1.

Other changes include the brilliant brother Rahmet (Yağız Can Konyalı), who works as a janitor at a university to help support his family, while younger siblings Fikret and Kiraz, the Turkish versions of Carl and Debbie played by Alp Akar and Zeynep Selimoğlu, are portrayed as less delinquent and more naive than their U.S. counterparts. Hikmet, the Ian counterpart played by Nejat Uygur Jr., is heterosexual in this version and has a penchant for older women, though, like his counterpart, he struggles with mental illness.

Bizim Hikaye ran for 70 episodes on FOX Turkey.

Besstydniki (Бесстыдники, Shameless); NTV
NTV

Besstydniki (Бесстыдники, Shameless)

Russia (2017)

The series takes place in the Moscow suburb of Mamonovo, where Gosha Gruzdev  (Alexey Shevchenkov) is a lazy, neglectful single father raising five children. With their father largely absent, his eldest daughter Katia (Victoria Zabolotnaya) steps up to keep the family afloat, often relying on the help of her brother Phil (Konstantin Davydov), the Russian counterpart to Lip.

The Russian version leans more into dark humor and family dysfunction rather than vulgarity, placing a stronger emphasis on social realism and the everyday struggles of a working-class family trying to survive.

Other changes include making the Ian-character heterosexual and having an affair with his boss’ wife, Gosha is portrayed as more sympathetic than his counterpart Frank, and most importantly, the lack of a Liam character completely.

Besstydniki aired for one season in 2017 before being canceled.

Itti Si Khushi (A Little Bit of Happiness), Sony SAB/All3Media International
Sony SAB/All3Media International

Itti Si Khushi (A Little Bit of Happiness )

India (2025 – present)

The official Indian Hindi-language adaptation of Shameless differs significantly from the U.S. and the British versions in tone, cultural context, and content intensity. While both versions revolve around a chaotic, poverty-stricken family led by an alcoholic father, Itti Si Khushi serves as a softer interpretation suited for Indian prime-time television, focusing more on emotional drama than the grittier antics, as sexual content and substance abuse is almost completely removed.

Set in a Mumbai chawl, the Diwekar family is anchored by Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer), who shields her five siblings from their alcoholic father Suhas (Varun Badola). Anvita is portrayed as a modern, resilient caregiver often celebrated for her everyday heroism, including a moment when she refuses to donate part of her liver after her father demands it.

In this version, mother Hetal (Neha Mehta) is still present and is a major source of melodrama as she struggles with mental health issues similar to those experienced by Monica (Chloe Webb ) in the U.S. version.

Shameless (2004)

Shameless (2010)

Anne-Marie Duff

Cameron Monaghan

David Threlfall

Emmy Rossum

Jeremy Allen White

Noel Fisher

Shanola Hampton

Steve Howey

William H. Macy




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