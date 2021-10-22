How the ‘Shameless’ Cast Changed Between Seasons 1 and 11

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
SHAMELESS_S9_GROUP_GROUP_139r(1)
Showtime
shameless gallery then fiona
Showtime

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher in Season 1

shameless gallery now fiona
Showtime

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher in Season 9

shameless gallery then frank
Showtime

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher in Season 1

shameless season 11 frank gallagher william h macy
Showtime

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher in Season 11

shameless gallery then lip
Showtime

Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher in Season 1

shameless season 11 lip gallagher jeremy allen white
Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher in Season 11

shameless gallery then ian
Showtime

Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher in Season 1

Shameless Season 11 Cameron Monaghan Ian
Showtime

Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher in Season 11

shameless gallery then debbie
Showtime

Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher in Season 1

Shameless Season 11 Emma Kenney Debbie
Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher in Season 11

shameless gallery then carl
Showtime

Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher in Season 1

shameless season 11 ethan cutkosky carl
Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher in Season 11

shameless gallery then liam
Showtime

Brenden Sims as Liam Gallagher in Season 1

shameless season 11 liam christian isaiah
Showtime

Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher in Season 11

shameless gallery then mickey
Showtime

Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich in Season 1

shameless season 11 mickey milkovich noel fisher
Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich in Season 11

shameless gallery then v
Showtime

Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher in Season 1

Shameless Season 11 Shanola Hampton
Showtime

Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher in Season 11

shameless gallery then kev
Showtime

Steve Howey as Kevin Ball in Season 1

Shameless Season 11 Kevin Ball Steve Howey
Showtime

Steve Howey as Kevin Ball in Season 11

1 of

Shameless premiered more than 10 years ago on Showtime, and a lot has changed since viewers first met the Gallagher family.

Throughout the years, some characters have come and gone, but one thing’s remained constant — our love for the South Side family. In honor of the final season being added to Netflix, we’re taking a look at how much the show’s main stars have changed between the first season and now.

Click through the gallery above to see how much the Gallaghers and friends have changed since 2011 and how some of them haven’t.

Shameless, Seasons 1-11, Streaming now, Netflix

Shameless - Showtime

Shameless where to stream

Shameless

Cameron Monaghan

Emma Kenney

Emmy Rossum

Ethan Cutkosky

Jeremy Allen White

Noel Fisher

Shanola Hampton

Steve Howey

William H. Macy