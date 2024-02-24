2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: Ali Wong, Tyler James Williams & More

Ali Wong at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s the 30th year of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Hollywood is sure dressing for the occasion.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild are getting ready to toast one another’s screen performances at the 30th SAG Awards, with A-list stars walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall ahead of the Netflix-hosted live broadcast on Saturday evening.

(OK, to be fair, it’s more of a blue-gray carpet this year.)

Check out photos of SAG Awards attendees below, and let us know in the comments who dressed to the nines the best!

Meryl Streep at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Quinta Brunson at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Issa Rae at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Taraji P. Henson at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Emily Blunt at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Selena Gomez at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Colman Domingo at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Idris Elba at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Billie Eilish at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Margot Robbie at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Jennifer Aniston at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Bradley Cooper at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Anthony Carrigan at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan

Melissa McCarthy at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

David Oyelowo at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Oyelowo

Naomi Watts at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Cillian Murphy at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Dallas Liu at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dallas Liu

Joey King at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joey King

Tan France at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tan France

Laverne Cox at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

America Ferrera at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

America Ferrera

Reese Witherspoon at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Brie Larson at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Jessica Chastain at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Juno Temple at the 2024 SAG Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Juno Temple

Cristo Fernández at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cristo Fernández

Danielle Brooks at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Chris Perfetti at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Tyler James Williams at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Fran Drescher at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Lisa Ann Walter at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Brett Goldstein at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

Greta Lee at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Lee

Ali Wong at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ali Wong

