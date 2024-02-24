As Screen Actors Guild members handed out trophies to their colleagues at the 30th SAG Awards on Saturday night, viewers watching on Netflix thrilled to the show’s several viral moments.

Those must-see moments included cast reunions, at least one tipsy acceptance speech, and a scene-stealing Sharpie. Check ‘em out below!

The Devil Wears Prada cast flips the script

Devil Wears Prada reunion at the SAG Awards! pic.twitter.com/EzYi67VIBB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 25, 2024

Before she presented the first award of the night, Meryl Streep reunited on stage with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, her costars from the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Streep started holding forth about the fine line between actors and their characters, but Blunt pointed out that she and Miranda Priestley are sort of like twins.

“I don’t think I’m anything like–” Streep started.

“No, no,” Hathaway interrupted, channeling Miranda. “That wasn’t a question.”

And when Streep took her time opening the envelope, Blunt did her own impression of the Runway editor, saying, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”

Melissa McCarthy gets a face autograph from Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish hilariously signs Melissa McCarthy's forehead at the #SAGAwards. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EdXnGFeOaK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2024

Before presenting the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Melissa McCarthyfangirled over Billie Eilish, saying that Eilish’s mother taught her improv while pregnant with the future pop star.

Eilish declined Melissa McCarthy’s request for her to autograph her dress, not wanting to ruin the Genie star’s shimmery ensemble. But the singer had no qualms about signing her name in Sharpie on McCarthy’s face.

A “little drunk” Pedro Pascal gets his first major award

"I'm a little drunk!" – #TheLastofUs star Pedro Pascal wins Male Actor in a Drama Series at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/XVFt46lHmu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024

Pedro Pascal has been nominated for Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, but until his win in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us on Sunday, he’d never won a major award.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons,” the actor said after getting to the mic. “I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. And, uh, thank you, HBO. Geez Louise. I’m making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!”

Pascal said that he’s been in the union since 1999, so the win is an “incredible f—king honor.” He also praised his fellow nominees… whose names, he admitted, he couldn’t remember.

“I’m gonna have a panic attack, and I’m gonna leave,” Pascal added before fleeing the stage.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph tells other actors their time will come

"Your life can change in a day…keep going!" – #TheHoldovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ucS1NbZGpd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024

Accepting “The Actor” for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph gave a shout-out to the underrated actors in her life.

“Every role that I have ever played has been crafted thanks to those nearest and dearest to me, some of the most brilliant actors I know whose talents have yet to be properly acknowledged by the world,” she said. “For every actor out there still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you, your life can change in a day. And it is not a question of if but when. Keep going.”

The Modern Family family gets back together.

The cast of #ModernFamily reunite to present the Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/cckrCqBXLM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024

Before handing the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award to the cast of The Bear, Modern Family alums Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sofía Vergara, and Ed O’Neill reunited on stage and reminisced about winning four back-to-back SAG Awards as an ensemble.

And they started getting nostalgic about starring on a hit TV show — even though Ferguson talked big talk about wanting to get back to the theater stage.

“That’s just something that actors without hit shows say, OK?” Ferguson quipped. “There’s a reason the Tony Awards are the last letter in ‘EGOT.’”

Barbra Streisand is the toast of the town

Barbra Streisand receives the Life Achievement award at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/MxNxYalyUQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024

The Life Achievement Award at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards went to Barbra Streisand — or just Barbra, as she’s more familiarly known. “That’s all you have to say and you know,” presenter Jennifer Aniston said. “That face, that voice, that talent.”

After a montage of her acting roles — in films like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and her version of A Star Is Born — Streisand herself took the stage as the audience gave her a standing ovation. The 81-year-old reflected on the magic of the movies and her childhood dreams of being one of those screen idols she so admired.

The Breaking Bad gang breaks bad words.

El elenco de Breaking Bad reunido en los Sag Awards!! 🫨pic.twitter.com/vs3Y8pE40G — PsicoPato (@psicopato_bol) February 25, 2024

Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks, Betsy Brandt, and Dean Norris gathered to introduce the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (which went to the Succession cast).

And it’s hard to say whether those Breaking Bad alums went off-script or whether going off-script was part of the bit, but their anarchy was hilariously obscene.