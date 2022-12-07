The first teaser for Yellowjackets Season 2 not only reveals the premiere date but also confirms what we expected: It’s going to get more disturbing.

Showtime has announced that the Emmy-nominated drama will return on streaming and on demand for all subscribers on Friday, March 24, 2023, then make its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c. The series is currently in production in Vancouver.

Showtime has also released a photo from the plane crash timeline. It features Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, and Liv Hewson as Teen Van. Check it out above, then watch the teaser below.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have joined the second season as series regulars. Elijah Wood will guest star as part of a season-long arc.

The series is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama and tells the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. It chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Season 2 also stars Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. They executive produce with fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as an executive producer. Season 1 has a rare 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for seven Emmys. It averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Yellowjackets, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 9/8c, Showtime (Friday, March 24, Streaming and On Demand)