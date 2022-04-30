Which Shows That Haven’t Been Renewed Have Us Worried?

It’s that time of the year again: when we find out which shows will and will not be back next season. And as we wait for final decisions on some (over 30), we’re sharing our predictions.

First, the following shows have already been renewed for the 2022-2023 season: Abbott Elementary, All American, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bob’s Burgers, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., The Cleaning Lady, CSI: Vegas, Family Guy, The Flash, Ghosts, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great North, Grey’s Anatomy, Kung Fu, La Brea, Law & Order: SVU, Nancy Drew, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Rookie, The Simpsons, Station 19, Superman & Lois, S.W.A.T., Walker, and Young Sheldon.

Meanwhile, Batwoman, The Big Leap, Legends of Tomorrow, Ordinary Joe, and Promised Land have been canceled, and black-ish, Bull, and This Is Us are ending.

Scroll down as we rank the scripted shows that have yet to be renewed from most to least likely to be coming back for the 2022-2023 season. (This list takes into account the average rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 and average viewership for the 2021-2022 season compared to the rest of the lineup for that show’s network, as of April 26.)

Peter Krause as Bobby in 9-1-1
Jack Zeman/ FOX

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Average rating: First and third (The Simpsons is second)

Average total viewers: First and second

Prediction: Both will be renewed.

Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in FBI
David M. Russell/CBS

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Average rating: Second, Seventh, and Eighth (ahead of the already renewed NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: LA, Bob ♥ Abishola, S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and CSI: Vegas)

Average total viewers: First, Sixth, and Eighth (ahead of The Neighborhood, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: LA, Bob ♥ Abishola, S.W.A.T., and CSI: Vegas)

Prediction: All three will be renewed.

Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy in Law & Order
Heidi Gutman/NBC

Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Average rating: Seventh and eighth (ahead of the already-renewed New Amsterdam and The Blacklist)

Average total viewers: Sixth and eighth (ahead of New Amsterdam, and The Blacklist; SVU is seventh)

Prediction: Both will be renewed.

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer (CBS)

Average rating: Fourth (ahead of the already-renewed NCIS, Ghosts, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: LA, Bob ♥ Abishola, S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and CSI: Vegas)

Average total viewers: Fourth (ahead of Blue Bloods, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: LA, Bob ♥ Abishola, S.W.A.T., and CSI: Vegas).

Prediction: It will be renewed.

Emmy Kenney, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman in The Conners
ABC/Scott Everett White

The Conners (ABC)

Average rating: Fifth (ahead of the already-renewed The Good Doctor and The Rookie)

Average total viewers: Fifth (ahead of The Rookie and Abbott Elementary).

Prediction: It will be renewed.

Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Matt Czuchry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

The Resident (Fox)

Average rating: Seventh (ahead of The Great North, already renewed)

Average total viewers: Fourth (ahead of all of Sunday’s animated shows).

Prediction: It will be renewed.

Elisha Williams, Dule Hill in The Wonder Years
ABC/Matt Miller

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Average rating: Seventh (ahead of the already-renewed The Good Doctor and The Rookie)

Average total viewers: 10th

Prediction: It will be renewed.

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins and Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in Magnum PI
CBS

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Average rating: 16th (ahead of the renewed CSI: Vegas)

Average total viewers: 13th (ahead of S.W.A.T. and CSI: Vegas).

Prediction: It will be renewed (but perhaps for a shortened fifth and final season).

Kaci Walfall as Naomi in Naomi
Danny Delgado/The CW

Naomi (The CW)

Average rating: Sixth (ahead of the already-renewed Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale)

Average total viewers: Fifth (ahead of Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale)

Prediction: It will be renewed.

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks in All American Homecoming
Troy Harvey/The CW

All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Average rating: Fifth (ahead of the already-renewed Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale)

Average total viewers: Ninth (ahead of the already-renewed Nancy Drew, and Riverdale)

Prediction: It will be renewed.

Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson in Legacies
Matt Miller / The CW

Legacies (The CW)

Average rating: 10th (ahead of the already-renewed Nancy Drew and Riverdale)

Average total viewers: 11th (ahead of Nancy Drew and Riverdale)

Prediction: It will be renewed.

Adhir Kalyan as Al and Parker Young as Riley in United States of Al
CBS

United States of Al (CBS)

Average rating: 12th (ahead of S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and CSI: Vegas)

Average total viewers: 14th (ahead of S.W.A.T. and CSI: Vegas)

Prediction: It could go either way.

Thomas Middleditch as Drew and Annaleigh Ashford as Gina in B Positive
Sonja Flemming/CBS

B Positive (CBS)

Average rating: 15th (still ahead of CSI: Vegas)

Average total viewers: 15th (ahead of S.W.A.T. and CSI: Vegas)

Prediction: It could go either way.

Katheryn Winnick as Jenny, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie in Big Sky
ABC/John Britt

Big Sky (ABC)

Average rating: 12th

Average total viewers: Ninth

Prediction: It could go either way.

Allison Miller, Grace Park, Christina Mosees, Romany Malco, David Giuntoli in A Million Little Things
ABC/Sergei Bachlakov

A Million Little Things (ABC)

Average rating: Second to last (only above the canceled Promised Land)

Average total viewers: Third to last

Prediction: It could go either way (though comments from creator DJ Nash have us leaning towards renewal).

Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro, Caitlin McGee in Home Economics
ABC/Temma Hankin

Home Economics (ABC)

Average rating: 11th

Average total viewers: 12th

Prediction: It could go either way.

Randall Park as Randall Park, Dwayne Johnson as Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock
Daniel Delgado/NBC

Young Rock (NBC)

Average rating: Ninth (ahead of the already-renewed New Amsterdam and The Blacklist)

Average total viewers: 12th

Prediction: It could go either way.

Ted Danson as Mayor Neil Bremer in Mr Mayor
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Average rating: 15th

Average total viewers: Third lowest

Prediction: It could go either way.

Mayim Bialik as Kat in Call Me Kat
Lisa Rose/FOX

Call Me Kat (Fox)

Average rating: Ninth

Average total viewers: Sixth (ahead of the already-renewed Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and The Great North)

Prediction: It could go either way.

Yaya DaCosta as Angela in Our Kind of People
Dana Hawley/FOX

Our Kind of People (Fox)

Average rating: 10th

Average total viewers: Eighth (ahead of the already-renewed Bob’s Burgers and The Great North)

Prediction: It could go either way.

Ana Gasteyer as Katherine in American Auto
Jordin Althaus/NBC

American Auto (NBC)

Average rating: 11th (ahead of the already-renewed The Blacklist)

Average total viewers: 14th

Prediction: It could go either way.

Kenan Thompson as Kenan in Kenan
Jordin Althaus/NBC

Kenan (NBC)

Average rating: 16th

Average total viewers: 16th

Prediction: It could go either way.

Daniella Alonso as Cristal Carrington in Dynasty
The CW

Dynasty (The CW)

Average rating: Third lowest (still ahead of the already-renewed Riverdale)

Average total viewers: Third lowest (ahead of Riverdale)

Prediction: It could be canceled.

Lucy Barrett, Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans in Charmed
Colin Bentley/The CW

Charmed (The CW)

Average rating: 12th (still ahead of the already-renewed Nancy Drew and Riverdale)

Average total viewers: 12th (still ahead of Nancy Drew and Riverdale)

Prediction: It could be canceled.

Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Good Sam (CBS)

Average rating: Last

Average total viewers: Last

Prediction: It will be canceled.

Ryan Michelle Bathe as Val, Morena Baccarin as Elena Federova in The Endgame
NBC

The Endgame (NBC)

Average rating: Second lowest

Average total viewers: 15th

Prediction: It will be canceled.

The Cast of Grand Crew
Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Grand Crew (NBC)

Average rating: Third lowest

Average total viewers: Second lowest

Prediction: It will be canceled.

Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, Eve, Naturi Naughton in Queens
ABC/Kim Simms

Queens (ABC)

Average rating: Third lowest

Average total viewers: Last

Prediction: It will be canceled.

L Thompson as Andre and Brittany Adebumola as Shanice in 4400
Sandy Morris/The CW

4400 (The CW)

Average rating: 11th (still ahead of the already-renewed Nancy Drew and Riverdale)

Average total viewers: 10th (still ahead of the already-renewed Nancy Drew and Riverdale)

Prediction: It will be canceled.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q in Pivoting
Michael Becker / FOX

Pivoting (Fox)

Average rating: Third lowest

Average total viewers: Second lowest (below the already-canceled The Big Leap)

Prediction: It will be canceled.

Sam Straley and Holmes in Welcome to Flatch
Brownie Harris/FOX

Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

Average rating: Last

Average total viewers: Last

Prediction: It will be canceled.

Pete Holmes as Tom, Tahj Mowry as Lew, and Matt McCarthy as Carl in How We Roll
Sonja Flemming/CBS

How We Roll (CBS)

Average rating: Third lowest

Average total viewers: Fourth lowest (ahead of the renewed CSI: Vegas)

Prediction: Too soon to say after only four episodes