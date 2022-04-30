Which Shows That Haven’t Been Renewed Have Us Worried?

It’s that time of the year again: when we find out which shows will and will not be back next season. And as we wait for final decisions on some (over 30), we’re sharing our predictions.

First, the following shows have already been renewed for the 2022-2023 season: Abbott Elementary, All American, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bob’s Burgers, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., The Cleaning Lady, CSI: Vegas, Family Guy, The Flash, Ghosts, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great North, Grey’s Anatomy, Kung Fu, La Brea, Law & Order: SVU, Nancy Drew, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Rookie, The Simpsons, Station 19, Superman & Lois, S.W.A.T., Walker, and Young Sheldon.

Meanwhile, Batwoman, The Big Leap, Legends of Tomorrow, Ordinary Joe, and Promised Land have been canceled, and black-ish, Bull, and This Is Us are ending.

Scroll down as we rank the scripted shows that have yet to be renewed from most to least likely to be coming back for the 2022-2023 season. (This list takes into account the average rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 and average viewership for the 2021-2022 season compared to the rest of the lineup for that show’s network, as of April 26.)