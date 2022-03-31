Spring 2022 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Finale Dates

The end of the 2021-2022 broadcast season means season finales for our favorite shows.

We already know when we’ll be saying goodbye to three long-running series, the ABC comedy black-ish, the CBS drama Bull, and the NBC drama This Is Us. It’s pretty much business as usual this year, with finales (that haven’t already aired) starting in April and going through the end of May.

Check out the list of finale dates for the 2021-2022 season below and keep checking back — we’ll update as more are announced.

Friday, April 8

8:00 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)

Tuesday, April 19

9:30 p.m.: black-ish (Series Finale, ABC)

Thursday, April 21

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

Wednesday, May 4

10:00 p.m.: Good Sam (CBS)

Friday, May 6

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, May 15

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

Wednesday, May 18

9:00 p.m.: Beyond the Edge (Two Hours, CBS)

Thursday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (CBS)

Sunday, May 22

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Monday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

Tuesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (Series Finale, NBC)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Wednesday, May 25

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three Hours, CBS)

Thursday, May 26

10:00 p.m.: Bull (Series Finale, CBS)