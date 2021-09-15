10 Actors Who Have Played Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana, Princess of Wales, is still a showbiz sensation. The People’s Princess, who inspired biopics and other pop-culture portrayals during her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles, and after her 1997 death, will be seen again in several upcoming projects.

Netflix is ready to tell more of Diana’s story with Season 5 of The Crown and a filmed version of the Broadway musical Diana, the latter of which just got a trailer last week. And the Diana biopic Spencer will hit the big screen in November.

Amid the enduring fascination with Lady Di on both sides of the pond, here are 10 actors who have portrayed her on screen and on stage.